8th Pay Commission: How Basic DA Composition May Potentially Offset Effective Pay Hike Under 8th CPC -- Explained
The Central Pay Commissions are normally established once every ten years to review and recommend changes to pay scales, allowances and benefits for central government employees. Implemented in 2016, the 7th Pay Commission will remain in effect till 2026. More than one crore central government employees and pensioners are looking forward to the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will revise their basic pay, allowances and pension.
8th Pay Commission Expected Salary Hike
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to recommend a subtle salary and pension hike for central government employees, which could be lower than the pay hike announced under the 7th Pay Commission. According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities, central government employees may receive an effective salary hike of 13% vis-a-vis pay hike of 14.3 percent under 7th Pay Commission. The 7th Pay Commission (January 2016 - December 2025) had implemented a modest salary hike, which was lowest since 1970.
8th Pay Commission: Expected Fitment Factor
The fitment factor could be set at 1.8 percent under 8th Pay Commission, lower than the 2.7 perecent fitment factor announced under the 7th Pay Commission.
How Basic DA Composition May Offset Effective Pay Hike Under 8th CPC
Although the 1.8 fitment factor translates into 80% hike in basic pay (current basic pay multiplied by 1.8% fitment factor, the effective hike could go up by only 13% because the dearness allowance (DA) --which is currently at 55 percent --will be reset to zero once the new pay structure is implemented under the 8th Pay Commission.
8th Pay Commission: Govt Responds On ToR
Amidst heightened anticipation around the setting up of pay panel under the 8th Pay Commission, Terms Of Reference (ToR) and appointment of chairman and member, the government has officially responded on ToR in Parliament.
8th Pay Commission: Finance Ministry Acknowledges Receiving Suggestion On ToR
Member of Parliament, Bhubaneswar Kalita had asked the government if the latter has received suggestions regarding setting up the terms of reference.
Minister Of State In The Ministry Of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary responded saying that it has received suggestions from the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), as part of the stakeholder consultation. Chaudhary added that Inputs have been sought from major stakeholders, including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training and from States.
8th Pay Commission: 3rd extension for 8th CPC Posts
Meanwhile, DoPT has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications till 31.07.2025. This is the third extension that DoPT has proposed, thus possibly meaning that the applications from eligible candidates for these key posts in the pay panel has yet not been received yet.
8th Pay Commission: 4 posts of Under Secretary to be filled
Earlier it DoPT had proposed to fill up the 4 posts of Under Secretary (Level 11) in the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme under D/o Expenditure. The applications were invited for the post vide circular of even number dated 22.04.2025.
8th Pay Commission: Delay causing widespread speculation and uncertainty
According to the Staff Side, the continued delay in the formal issuance of the ToRs has led to widespread speculation and uncertainty among central government employees and pensioners. It further stated that in the absence of clear and timely communication, apprehensions are growing among employees about the credibility of the announcement regarding the setting up of the 8th CPC. Many fear whether this move is a genuine administrative initiative or otherwise.
Trending Photos