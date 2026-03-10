8th Pay Commission: How much minimum and maximum salary hike was recommended by previous pay commissions from 1st CPC to 7th CPC
The 8th Pay Commission has invited representations from all stakeholders and their submissions would be received up to 30 April 2026. The Commission has provided an online structured format for inviting memorandum/representations from associations and unions of serving employees/pensioners, organizations/institutions as well as from employees, pensioners and interested individuals on its website -- MyGov.in portal (innovateindia.mygov.in).
8th Pay Commission salary hike
The precedent set by the previous pay panel indicates that the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are likely to come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. If the 8th Pay Panel submits its recommendations by the end of 2027 and implementation stretches to 2028, the employees are expected to get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026.
7 Previous Pay Commissions Salary Hike
The Following is the timeline of the previous seven pay commissions. Check Minimum And Maximum Salary Recommended By 7 Previous Pay Commissions.
7th Pay Commission (February 2014 - November 2016)
Minimum pay raised to Rs 18,000/month; maximum pay Rs 2,50,000/month Recommended a new pay matrix instead of grade pay system Focused on allowances and work-life balance Beneficiaries: Over 10 million (including pensioners).
6th Pay Commission (October 2006 - March 2008)
Introduced Pay Bands and Grade Pay
Minimum salary: Rs 7,000/month; maximum salary: Rs 80,000/month Emphasized performance-related incentive Beneficiaries: Nearly 6 million employees.
5th Pay Commission (April 1994 - January 1997)
Recommended a minimum pay of Rs 2,550, maximum of Rs 26,000/month. Suggested reducing the number of pay scale Focused on modernizing government office Beneficiaries: Around 4 million employees.
4th Pay Commission (September 1983 - December 1986)
Recommended a minimum salary of Rs 750/month, maximum of Rs 8,000/month.
Focused on reducing disparities in salaries across rank. Introduced a performance-linked pay structure Beneficiaries: Over 3.5 million employees.
3rd Pay Commission (April 1970 - March 1973)
Recommended minimum pay of Rs 185/month, maximum of Rs 3,500 per month
Emphasized salary parity between public and private sectors Addressed inequalities in the pay structure Beneficiaries: About 3 million employees.
2nd Pay Commission (August 1957 - August 1959)
Focused on balancing the economy and living cost Recommended the minimum wage of Rs 80/month; maximum of Rs 3000 per month. Introduced the 'socialistic pattern of society' Beneficiaries: Approximately 2.5 million employees.
1st Pay Commission (May 1946 - May 1947)
Focused on rationalizing the pay structure after India's independence Introduced the concept of the “living wage" Minimum salary: Rs 55/month; maximum salary: Rs 2,000/month Beneficiaries: Around 1.5 million employees.
Trending Photos