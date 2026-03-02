8th Pay Commission: How will family expansion from 3 to 5 affect minimum basic pay? Employee Union demands Explained

2 / 7

Employee unions are demanding the expansion of the family unit from 3 to 5 units by including dependent parents. Since the minimum salary is calculated as a direct multiple of the number of dependent units, an increase in the family units from 3 to 5 would mathematically result in a 66.67 percent increase in the base calculation value. The unions say that if the 5 unit model is approved, the minimum basic salary benchmark could theoretically increase by 66 percent.