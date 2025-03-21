6 / 6

The 7th Pay Commission headed by AK Mathur had earlier proposed the rate of House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively. The Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent. The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns were so far 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay).