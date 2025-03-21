Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2875096https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/8th-pay-commission-hra-check-7th-pay-commissions-recommendation-for-central-govt-employees-maximum-hra-in-x-y-z-cities-2875096
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission HRA: Check 7th Pay Commission's Recommendation For Central Govt Employees' Maximum HRA In X, Y, Z Cities 8th Pay Commission HRA: Check 7th Pay Commission's Recommendation For Central Govt Employees' Maximum HRA In X, Y, Z Cities
photoDetails

8th Pay Commission HRA: Check 7th Pay Commission's Recommendation For Central Govt Employees' Maximum HRA In X, Y, Z Cities

While all eyes will be glued to the quantum of HRA under 8th Pay Commission, here's a sneak-peek into the recommendations of Central Govt Employees' Maximum HRA In X, Y, Z Cities made by 7th Pay Commission.

Updated:Mar 21, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Follow Us

8th Pay Commission Pay Revision

1/6
8th Pay Commission Pay Revision

Since the cabinet approval for the set up of 8th Pay Commission was announced in January, a lot of anticipation and speculations have gained buzz regarding pay revision, allowances and HRA.

Follow Us

8th Pay Commission HRA

2/6
8th Pay Commission HRA

How much HRA will be hiked or revised under the 8th Pay Commission? It all depends on the formation of the pay panel member headed by a chairman. Meanwhile, a look into the HRA recommendations under the 7th Pay Commission could give a vague idea on expectations regarding the next pay commission's recommendation.

Follow Us

Peek Into 7th Pay Commission HRA

3/6
Peek Into 7th Pay Commission HRA

A high-level committee headed by the Finance Secretary, Ashok Lavasa had in 2017 submitted its report to then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley regarding the HRA for central government employees.

Follow Us

AK Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission Recommendation

4/6
AK Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission Recommendation

The committee on allowances gave its view in favour of AK Mathur-led 7th Pay Commission recommendation, regarding decrease in house rent allowance (HRA) by 2-6 percent depending on type of cities

Follow Us

7th Pay Commission: Check Recommendation For HRA In Class X, Y, Z Cities

5/6
7th Pay Commission: Check Recommendation For HRA In Class X, Y, Z Cities

Population of City: Above 50 lakh (Class X) Present HRA= 30%; Proposed HRA= 24% Where DA above 50% = 27%; DA above 100% = 30% Population of City: 5 lakh to 50 lakh (Class Y) Present HRA= 20%; Proposed HRA= 16% Where DA above 50% = 18%; DA above 100% = 20% Population of City: Below 5 lakh (Class Z) Present HRA= 10%; Proposed HRA= 8% Where DA above % = 9%; DA above 100% = 10%  

Follow Us

7th Pay Commission recommendation Class X, Y, Z Cities

6/6
7th Pay Commission recommendation Class X, Y, Z Cities

The 7th Pay Commission headed by AK Mathur had earlier proposed the rate of House Rent Allowance (HRA) at 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively. The Commission had also recommended that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent. The existing rates of HRA for Class X, Y and Z cities and towns were so far 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent of Basic pay (pay in the pay band plus grade pay).

Follow Us
8th Pay Commission7th Pay Commission7th CPC8th CPCHRAHouse Rent Allowance
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon13
title
Lifestyle
Solar Eclipse In March 2025: How Saturn's Movement Will Impact Zodiac Signs - Check Astrologer's Predictions
camera icon11
title
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce Alimony: Costliest Separations In Sports - Check List
camera icon14
title
World Test Championship 2025
New World Test Championship Rules: What Changes Could ICC Introduce In The Next Cycle?
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope February 19-25 By Astrologer Parduman Suri: Taurus To Make Biz Profit; Challenging Week For Leo
camera icon6
title
Richest Pakistani Celebs
Meet 5 Richest Pakistani Celebs: Number 1 Actor Aka 'SRK Of Pakistan's Net Worth Is Staggering PKR 1380 Crore, He Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK