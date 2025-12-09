8th Pay Commission Implementation Date: Finance Ministry Responds In Lok Sabha; Says...
What did Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary say regarding questions on pay panel’s recommendations effective date and coverage of beneficiaries? Find out.
8th Pay Commission Beneficiary
The government has stated that the 8th Pay Commission has already been constituted and the date of implementation will be decided by the government later. More than 50.14 lakh central government employees and around 69 lakh pensioners are set to be covered under the 8th CPC.
8th Pay Commission Implementation Date
This update was shared in the Lok Sabha on Monday in a written reply by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in response to questions on when the new pay panel’s recommendations would take effect and how many beneficiaries covered.
8th CPC constituted and ToR notified on November 3
In response to a question on the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission and the finalisation of the ToR, the minister said the commission has already been constituted and its Terms of Reference (ToR) were notified on November 3, 2025, through a resolution of the Ministry of Finance.
The minister told the House that the date of implementation of the 8th CPC “shall be decided by the government”.
Fund allocation
In response to the question whether the government proposes to allocate funds for implementing the 8th CPC, the minister said that the government will make appropriate provision of funds for implementing the accepted recommendations of the 8th CPC.
Employees and pensioners benefited
According to the reply placed before Parliament on the total number of central government employees and pensioners benefited, the number of central government employees is 50.14 lakh and the number of pensioners is approximately 69 lakh.
Recommendations within 18 months
Regarding the time by which the Commission is likely to submit its recommendations and the government implements them, the government stated that as specified in the Resolution notified on November 3, 2025, the 8th Central Pay Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months from the date of its constitution.
Consultation process and methodology
Regarding the question of whether the 8th CPC consulted all major stakeholders, including central government employees and pensioners associations before taking final recommendations, the government said that the 8th CPC will devise a methodology and procedure for formulating its recommendations.
Trending Photos