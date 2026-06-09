8th Pay Commission Implementation delay may not be as bad if higher fitment factor pushes up arrears by lakhs of rupees
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring a significant increase in salaries and pensions for central government employees and pensioners. Although the government has announced the formation of the commission, the commission is yet to submit its report and make public the implementation timeline. Amid the delay, central government employees and pensioners are becoming curious about the amount of arrears they could receive when the revised pay structure is implemented and the Pay Commission comes into effect.
8th Pay Commission: Why are govt employees expecting arrears?
Central government employees are expecting arrears because the new pay commission is expected to be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026. The 8th Pay Commission is yet to submit its report and make public its implementation timeline. Experts suggest that the government will take time to process and officially implement the new salary structures. Therefore, employees will be paid at their previous rates for several months. Once the new pay structure is finalized, the government will pay the difference between the new salary and the previous salary in a lump sum.
8th Pay Commission: When will employees receive arrears?
The government provides arrears for the basic salary to employees and pensioners when a new pay commission is implemented. The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the government on 3rd November 2025 and is expected to submit its report approximately 18 months after its constitution. According to reports, the 8th CPC is expected to be implemented in late 2027. However, the new pay panel will become effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026. It is expected that if the new salary starts in January 2026 but is implemented in 2027 then employees will get 18-24 months of arrears for the gap period. However, the final amount would depend on the fitment factor and the revised pay structure.
8th Pay Commission: How will increase in fitment factor drive higher arrears?
The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the current basic pay and pension. Once the commission finalizes this factor, it will be applied uniformly across pay levels to determine the new basic salary and pension. A higher factor will result in higher arrears because it creates a massive jump in the monthly base salary of the employee. Central government employees and pensioners may receive a substantial arrear if the proposed fitment factor of 3.68 is accepted and the 8th Pay Commission is implemented retrospectively. The 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57 and the minimum basic pay increased from Rs 7,440 to Rs 18,000.
8th Pay Commission: What will be the expected arrears?
Central government employee organisations have been demanding a fitment factor of 3.68, significantly higher than the 2.57 factor used under the 7th Pay Commission. If the government accepts this proposal, salaries will see a substantial jump and arrears for the delayed implementation period will be higher.
8th Pay Commission: Level 1 to Cabinet Secretary Level arrear
The following is the anticipated arrears that employees could receive if the fitment factor is 3.68.
Level 1 The current basic pay is Rs 18,000 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 66,240 10 months of arrears will be Rs 4,82,400
Cabinet Secretary Level The current basic pay is Rs 2,50,000 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 9,20,000 2 months of arrears will be Rs 13,40,000
8th Pay Commission: 3.68 fitment factor
The calculations are based on the demand for a 3.68 fitment factor and an assumed implementation timeline. The actual arrears amount will be decided only after the government releases the final recommendations of the Pay Commission and officially notifies the approved fitment factor. Until then, all estimates regarding salary hikes and arrears remain speculative.
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