8th Pay Commission Implementation delay may not be as bad if higher fitment factor pushes up arrears by lakhs of rupees

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The following is the anticipated arrears that employees could receive if the fitment factor is 3.68.

Level 1 The current basic pay is Rs 18,000 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 66,240 10 months of arrears will be Rs 4,82,400

Cabinet Secretary Level The current basic pay is Rs 2,50,000 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 9,20,000 2 months of arrears will be Rs 13,40,000