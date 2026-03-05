8th Pay Commission: Increase house building advance to Rs 75 lakh with 5% interest rate, employee demands Explained
8th Central Pay Commission: The The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has proposed a host of reforms regarding House Building Advance (HBA).
8th Pay Commission: House Building Advance
The proposal to increase the House Building Advance (HBA) limit to up to Rs 75 lakh under the 8th Pay Commission is emerging as one of the important demands from central government employee unions. If approved, employees can expect a significant increase in the HBA limits.
8th Pay Commission: HBA interest
The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) proposed increasing the HBA limit to up to Rs 75 lakh and fixing the interest rate at 5 percent to make housing truly affordable for central government employees. The FNPO put forward these proposals in January 2026 to the NC-JCM Staff Side for preparing a memorandum to be submitted to the 8th Central Pay Commission.
8th Pay Commission: Why the demand to increase HBA limits?
The FNPO has maintained that access to affordable housing is fundamental to employee welfare, social stability and administrative efficiency. It said that improving housing facilities and substantially revising the HBA provisions would greatly reduce the financial stress on government employees and contribute to significant workforce stability.
8th Pay Commission: HBA role
The FNPO maintained that HBA plays an important role in enabling government employees to acquire residential property at an early stage of service which reduces dependence on rented accommodation and eases pressure on government housing stock.
8th Pay Commission: HBA importance
The FNPO argued that despite its importance, employees continue to face procedural constraints and financial inadequacy in availing HBA under the existing rules. In view of the revised pay structure and significant hike in cost of land, construction and housing finance, a comprehensive revision of HBA provisions is necessary, it said.
8th Pay Commission: List of recommendations for HBA
The FNPO recommended that the 8th Central Pay Commission consider the following reforms on HBA:
* The maximum amount of HBA may be increased to 60 times the monthly salary, subject to an overall monetary ceiling of Rs 75 lakh. * The rate of interest on HBA may be lowered and capped at not more than 5 per cent per annum to make the advance affordable. * The procedure for sanction and disbursement of HBA may be simplified to ensure transparency, ease of compliance and timely availability of funds. * Stamp duty and registration fees incurred for mortgaging and de-mortgaging property in connection with HBA may be exempted or reimbursed as these are procedural requirements imposed on employees. * Employees may be allowed to avail HBA for the purchase of second hand or already constructed houses, subject to prescribed safeguards. * The eligibility period for availing HBA may be reduced to two years of regular service instead of the existing requirement of five years. * In cases where the remaining service period is insufficient to allow full recovery within the normal repayment schedule, the entire gratuity due and payable to the employee may be considered while assessing eligibility and repayment capacity. * The maximum ceiling of HBA may be reviewed periodically in line with revised pay scales and prevailing housing costs. * HBA may also be sanctioned for extension, improvement or renovation of existing residential accommodation.
8th Pay Commission: FNPO recommendations
Central government employees should remember that the 8th Pay Commission has only just begun its work. The commission has been given 18 months to submit its report. The FNPO made the above recommendations which the 8th Central Pay Commission may consider regarding the HBA. The government will decide whether or not to accept the suggestions made by the FNPO. Until then, central government employees will have to wait and hope for a positive response from the government.
Trending Photos