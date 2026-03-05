8th Pay Commission: Increase house building advance to Rs 75 lakh with 5% interest rate, employee demands Explained

6 / 7

The FNPO recommended that the 8th Central Pay Commission consider the following reforms on HBA:

* The maximum amount of HBA may be increased to 60 times the monthly salary, subject to an overall monetary ceiling of Rs 75 lakh. * The rate of interest on HBA may be lowered and capped at not more than 5 per cent per annum to make the advance affordable. * The procedure for sanction and disbursement of HBA may be simplified to ensure transparency, ease of compliance and timely availability of funds. * Stamp duty and registration fees incurred for mortgaging and de-mortgaging property in connection with HBA may be exempted or reimbursed as these are procedural requirements imposed on employees. * Employees may be allowed to avail HBA for the purchase of second hand or already constructed houses, subject to prescribed safeguards. * The eligibility period for availing HBA may be reduced to two years of regular service instead of the existing requirement of five years. * In cases where the remaining service period is insufficient to allow full recovery within the normal repayment schedule, the entire gratuity due and payable to the employee may be considered while assessing eligibility and repayment capacity. * The maximum ceiling of HBA may be reviewed periodically in line with revised pay scales and prevailing housing costs. * HBA may also be sanctioned for extension, improvement or renovation of existing residential accommodation.