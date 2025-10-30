Advertisement
8th Pay Commission: Is MASSIVE Arrear Compensation On The Cards For Central Govt Employees? Check What Reports Say
8th Pay Commission: Is MASSIVE Arrear Compensation On The Cards For Central Govt Employees? Check What Reports Say

The Pay Panel will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution. It may consider, if necessary, sending interim reports on any of the matters as and when the recommendations are finalized. 

Updated:Oct 30, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
8th Pay Commission: ToR Approval

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. 

8th Pay Commission: 18-Months For Recommendations

The new pay commission is expected to make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, and the changes are expected to take effect from January 1, 2026.

8th Pay Commission: New Pay Slab

The 8th Pay Commission is still far from making new pay slabs, but estimates based on past records give some insight into the new salary slabs. According to experts, the projected salary increase might be in the range of 30-34 percent.

8th Pay Commission: Massive Arrear Compensation Likely?

Additionally, the government has hinted at significant arrears compensation. In the case of the 7th Pay Commission, the revised salaries and pensions were rolled out from July 2016 but employees were paid six-month arrears for the period starting from January 2016. 

8th Pay Commission: Retrospective Effect

The precedent set by the previous pay panel indicates that the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are likely to come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. If the 8th Pay Panel submits its recommendations by the end of 2027 and implementation stretches to 2028, the employees are expected to get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026. "Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026 (Jan. 1, 2026)," an official note issued stated on Tuesday.

8th Pay Commission: Panel Composition

The 8th Central Pay Commission will be a temporary body. The Commission will comprise of one Chairperson; One Member (Part Time) and one Member-Secretary.  Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Centre has finalised the new pay panel composition. It will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. IIM Bangalore Professor Pulak Ghosh will be member. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Pankaj Jain will be member-secretary.

8th Pay Commission: Changes In Basic Pay, DA, Pension Terms Expected

Experts believe that changes in basic pay, DA and pension terms are quite likely. Some estimates suggest that hikes could range between 30-34 percent.

