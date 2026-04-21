8th Pay Commission: MASSIVE Arrears between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh for Level 1-5 employees possible? Calculation of suggested 3.833 fitment factor

6 / 7

The following is the anticipated arrears that employees in Pay Band 1 could receive if the fitment factor is 3.833.

Level 1 The current basic pay is Rs 18,000 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 69,000 20 months of arrears will be Rs 10,20,000

Level 2 The current basic pay is Rs 19,900 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 76,277 20 months of arrears will be Rs 11,27,540

Level 3: The current basic pay is Rs 21,700 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 83,176 20 months of arrears will be Rs 12,29,520

Level 4: The current basic pay is Rs 25,500 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 97,742 20 months of arrears will be Rs 14,44,840

Level 5: The current basic pay is Rs 29,200 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 1,11,924 20 months of arrears will be Rs 16,54,480