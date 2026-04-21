8th Pay Commission: MASSIVE Arrears between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh for Level 1-5 employees possible? Calculation of suggested 3.833 fitment factor
Millions of central government employees and pensioners may receive a substantial arrear if the proposed fitment factor of 3.833 is accepted and the 8th Pay Commission is implemented retrospectively.
8th Pay Commission: Suggestions from NC-JCM
The Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery – NC-JCM), which represents central government employee unions, has suggested that the 8th Pay Commission set the fitment factor at 3.833 to determine basic pay for employees and pensioners.
8th Pay Commission Salary
As lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are waiting for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission recommendations, here's breaking down the fitment factor and each level of employee salary that expected to be revised.
8th Pay Commission minimum salary
The employee forum has also demanded a minimum salary of Rs 69,000 after applying the revised fitment factor. The forum also suggested the merger of pay scales and the revised pay scales of the 8th CPC. The decision was unanimously adopted at the drafting committee’s final meeting on April 13 during which a memorandum on eight key themes was also submitted.
How will 3.833 fitment factor affect salaries?
The fitment factor is the multiplication unit used for determining the new basic salary and pensions under a pay commission. It is instrumental in introducing uniform revision of basic pay scales across all levels of central government employees. If the 8th pay commission accepts the proposed 3.833 fitment factor and the employee-level merger plan then the basic pay of an employee in pay scale 1 who earns Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,000 would be revised to Rs 69,000. In 2016, the 7th pay commission fixed the basic pay multiplier at 2.57 following which the basic salary of an employee or a pensioner of Rs 15,000 was increased to Rs 38,550.
How much arrear employees will receive
The government provides arrears for the basic salary to employees and pensioners when a new pay commission is implemented. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31, 2025 and it is expected that the 8th Pay Commission will be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026. According to reports, the 8th CPC is expected to be implemented in late 2027. However, the new pay panel will become effective retrospectively from January 2026. It is expected that if the new salary starts from January 2026 but is implemented in 2027 then employees will get 18-24 months of arrears for the gap period.
8th Pay Commission: Level 1 to 5 employees arrears
The following is the anticipated arrears that employees in Pay Band 1 could receive if the fitment factor is 3.833.
Level 1 The current basic pay is Rs 18,000 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 69,000 20 months of arrears will be Rs 10,20,000
Level 2 The current basic pay is Rs 19,900 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 76,277 20 months of arrears will be Rs 11,27,540
Level 3: The current basic pay is Rs 21,700 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 83,176 20 months of arrears will be Rs 12,29,520
Level 4: The current basic pay is Rs 25,500 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 97,742 20 months of arrears will be Rs 14,44,840
Level 5: The current basic pay is Rs 29,200 The anticipated revised basic pay will be Rs 1,11,924 20 months of arrears will be Rs 16,54,480
8th Pay Commission: Level 1 to 5 employees salary
The above calculation is based on an assumption of a fitment factor of 3.833 proposed by the staff side of NC-JCM. However, the government has not yet announced any increase in the fitment factor. The government may accept or reject the demands of the employee forum. So, employees will have to wait for the government’s decision.
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