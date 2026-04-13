8th Pay Commission meeting today, April 13: Employee body to discuss pay, pension, allowance issues

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In February this year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in parliament that the government has already notified the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and its Terms of Reference (ToR) vide Resolution dated 03.11.2025. As per Resolution, the Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, it was told.

The MoS Finance also said that the 8th CPC has been mandated to make its recommendations on salaries, allowances, pension and other benefits of the central government employees.