8th Pay Commission: Merge 50% DA And DR With Basic Pay, Pension; Grant 20% Of Pay As An Interim Relief From 1 Jan 2026, Demands Employee Body
The Finance Ministry has notified the Resolution on Constitution of the ToR of the 8th Central Pay Commission. The 8th Central Pay Commission will be a temporary body. The Commission will comprise of one Chairperson --Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai; One Member (Part Time) Prof. Pulak Ghosh and one Member-Secretary --Pankaj Jain.
Confederation Of Central Govt. Employees & Workers has issued a circular w.r.t the issues concerning Central government employees, stating that no tangible action has been initiated by the Government to redress /resolve the grievances till date baring Constitution of the 8th CPC Committee.
The Employee Body has also showed its displeasure on the Ministry of Finance Gazette Notification dated 03.11.2025 vide which 8th CPC has been constituted along with ToR, wherein "the revision of Pension for Pensioners and Family Pensioners have been kept beyond its purview."
It said that inclusion of the clause of new terminology, to examine “unfunded Cost Of Non – Contributory Pension Schemes”, will have a cascading effect on the existing OPS. Confederation in its National Executive Committee Meeting held on 25th October, discussed threadbare on all the issues and after deliberations unanimously decided to renew phase wise Agitational Program’s in support of its revised charter of Demands.
The following phase wise Agitational Programs have been finalised: on 15th December 2025, 16th December 25, and 31st December 25. The circular said that further course of Action programs will be decided after reviewing the above phases of Agitational Program.
CHARTER OF DEMANDS
The Charter of Demands in pursuant of which the above phase wise Agitational Programs are to be conducted are as under 1. Modify Terms of Reference of 8th CPC by incorporating suggestions/views given by Confederation and staff side NC-JCM on Revision of emoluments of Employees and Pensioners and other issues. 2. Merge 50% DA/DR with Basic Pay/Pension, Grant 20% of Pay/Pension as an Interim Relief (IR) w.e.f. 1.1.2026. 3. Scrap NPS/UPS, Restore OPS for all Employees. 4. No Distinctions amongst Pensioners should be made, potentially on the basis of factors like Date of Retirement and Accepted recommendations of Central Pay Commission. 5. Release the three instalments (18 months) of DA/DAR frozen during Covid pandemic to Employees and Pensioners, Restoration of commuted part of pension after 11 years instead of 15 years. 6. Remove 5% Ceiling imposed on Compassionate Appointment, grant Compassionate Appointment in all cases to wards/Dependants of Deceased employee. 7. Fill up vacant posts of all cadre in all the Departments, stop outsourcing and corporatization in Government Departments. 8. Ensure Democratic functioning of Association/Federations as per JCM mechanism, a. Grant recognition to Association/Federations which are pending, Withdraw the de recognition orders of AIPEU Gr. -C UNION, NFPE and ISROSA. b. Stop imposition of Rule 15 1 (C) on service Associations/Federations. c. Stop Vindicive Victimization of Union functionaries. 9. Immediate implementation of the Awards given by Board of Arbitration under JCM on which consensus has reached, in case of CA Ref. No. 3/2001. 10. Regularise Casual Contingent, Contractual labours and GDS employees, grant equal status to Employees of Autonomous Bodies to that of CG Employees.
The All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) has flagged a concern that nearly 69 Lakhs central government pensioners and family pensioners have been "kept out of the purview of 8th CPC." In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the federation requested the government to make Amendments for the inclusion of the Pension Revision of the existing pensioners and family pensioners.
The AIDEF has alleged that the newly notified ToR for the 8th Pay Commission has excluded nearly 69 lakh pensioners from its mandate. It wrote, "It is most unfortunate that 69 Lakhs Central Government Pensioners and Family Pensioners who have given their Sweat and Blood to the Country for more than 3 decades while in service are kept out of the purview of 8th CPC."
