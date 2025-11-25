8th Pay Commission: Merge 50% DA And DR With Basic Pay, Pension; Grant 20% Of Pay As An Interim Relief From 1 Jan 2026, Demands Employee Body

5 / 7

The Charter of Demands in pursuant of which the above phase wise Agitational Programs are to be conducted are as under 1. Modify Terms of Reference of 8th CPC by incorporating suggestions/views given by Confederation and staff side NC-JCM on Revision of emoluments of Employees and Pensioners and other issues. 2. Merge 50% DA/DR with Basic Pay/Pension, Grant 20% of Pay/Pension as an Interim Relief (IR) w.e.f. 1.1.2026. 3. Scrap NPS/UPS, Restore OPS for all Employees. 4. No Distinctions amongst Pensioners should be made, potentially on the basis of factors like Date of Retirement and Accepted recommendations of Central Pay Commission. 5. Release the three instalments (18 months) of DA/DAR frozen during Covid pandemic to Employees and Pensioners, Restoration of commuted part of pension after 11 years instead of 15 years. 6. Remove 5% Ceiling imposed on Compassionate Appointment, grant Compassionate Appointment in all cases to wards/Dependants of Deceased employee. 7. Fill up vacant posts of all cadre in all the Departments, stop outsourcing and corporatization in Government Departments. 8. Ensure Democratic functioning of Association/Federations as per JCM mechanism, a. Grant recognition to Association/Federations which are pending, Withdraw the de recognition orders of AIPEU Gr. -C UNION, NFPE and ISROSA. b. Stop imposition of Rule 15 1 (C) on service Associations/Federations. c. Stop Vindicive Victimization of Union functionaries. 9. Immediate implementation of the Awards given by Board of Arbitration under JCM on which consensus has reached, in case of CA Ref. No. 3/2001. 10. Regularise Casual Contingent, Contractual labours and GDS employees, grant equal status to Employees of Autonomous Bodies to that of CG Employees.