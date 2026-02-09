8th Pay Commission official website LIVE now: What fitment factor should represent in salary revision? Check last date to submit your suggestions
The Union Cabinet has approved the Terms of Reference of 8th Central Pay Commission, which will be a temporary body. The Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution. It may consider, if necessary, sending interim reports on any of the matters as and when the recommendations are finalized.
8th Pay Commission website
Even as lakhs of central government employees await the recommendations of 8th Pay Commission, government has made the 8th CPC official website live now. Government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders can freely send in their suggestions and views on pay, pensions and allowances.
8th Pay Commission Questionnaire
The 8th Central Pay Commission solicits views/opinions/inputs for being better informed. These inputs are being sought in a structured manner through a Questionnaire with 18 questions hosted on the MyGov.in web portal. Responses are invited from Ministries, Departments, State/UTs, employees of Government, employees of Union Territories, Judicial Officers, officers/employees of Courts, Members of Regulatory Bodies, Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians and individuals, says the official website.
8th Pay Commission suggestion deadline
Paper based physical response, emails or pdf response are not being considered by the Commission. Last date for submission of responses is Monday 16th March, 2026. All responses should be through the MyGov portal. Paper based physical response, emails or pdf response are not being considered by the Commission.
8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor, annual increment
The 8th CPC Questionnaire primarily deals with questions such as fitment factor that influences salary revision, annual increments panning across various pay levels, expectations around pay hike, pension and allowances.
8th Pay Commission questionnaire website link
Employees of Ministry/Department, Union Territories, Judicial Officers, officers/employees of Courts, Members of Regulatory Bodies, Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians and individuals may access the Questionnaire and submit responses on the link: https://www.mygov.in/mygov-survey/8th-central-pay-commission-questionnaire/
8th Pay Commission questionnaire link
Authorized Nodal/ Sub-Nodal Officers of Ministries, Departments, UTs and offices under their administrative control may access the Questionnaire and submit responses on the link: https://www.mygov.in/mygov-survey/8th-central-pay-commission-questionnaire-ministries-departments-and-uts/
8th Pay Commission Questionnaire
Government has said that the purpose of the Questionnaire is to be better informed. Names of respondents shall not be revealed and responses to the Questionnaire will be analyzed on an aggregate non-attributable basis.
