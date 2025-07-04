8th Pay Commission: Pay Panel Set-Up Still In Limbo, DoPT Gives 3rd Extension For 8th CPC Posts --Check What It Means
8th Pay Commission Latest update: Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has for the third time extended the last date for submission of applications for four Under Secretary posts in the 8th CPC. First the deadline for submission of applications was set for 21 May 2025, which was later extended to 30 June 2025 and the latest being extended till 31 July 2025.
8th Pay Commission: DoPT Gives 3rd Extension For 8th CPC Posts
Even as the central government employees and pensioners are becoming increasingly concerned about the delay in the appointment of the 8th Pay Commission's chairman and in finalising the Terms of Reference (ToR), the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) once again extended the last date for submission of applications for four Under Secretary posts in the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC).
8th Pay Commission: What Could the 3rd extension possibly mean?
In its latest circular, issued on 3 July 2025, DoPT has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications till 31.07.2025. This is the third extension that DoPT has proposed, thus possibly meaning that the applications from eligible candidates for these key posts in the pay panel has yet not been received yet.
8th Pay Commission: 4 posts of Under Secretary to be filled
Earlier it DoPT had proposed to fill up the 4 posts of Under Secretary (Level 11) in the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme under D/o Expenditure. The applications were invited for the post vide circular of even number dated 22.04.2025.
8th Pay Commission: ToR, chairman appointment awaited
More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission which will revise their salaries and pensions. Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted. The ToR and the appointment of the chairman and other important members have also not yet been completed.
8th Pay Commission: Pay, Pension revision in offing
The 8th Pay Commission will revise the pensions, allowances and salaries of central government employees and pensioners. It will also revise the Dearness Allowance as per inflation. The 8th Pay Commission benefits about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. It will also benefit around 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees.
8th Pay Commission: 1 January 2026 expected implementation
The prospects for the Commission's implementation on January 1, 2026, appear bleak. While the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ends on 31 December 2025 and the constitution of the new Commission is in limbo, the central government employees and pensioners are increasingly becoming anxious.
7th pay commission vs 8th pay commission delay?
The 7th CPC was announced in September 2013 and its chairman and ToR were notified in February 2014. However, since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, the ToR of the Commission are still pending. The government has also not officially announced the appointment of the chairman and other members of the commission. This indicates a delay in the formation of the 8th CPC.
8th Pay Commission: NCJCM Staff Side writes letter
The National Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff Side)-NCJCM has written a letter to the government requesting that the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission be made public and the 8th CPC committee should be constituted at the earliest.
8th Pay Commission: Delay causing widespread speculation and uncertainty
According to the Staff Side, the continued delay in the formal issuance of the ToRs has led to widespread speculation and uncertainty among central government employees and pensioners. It further stated that in the absence of clear and timely communication, apprehensions are growing among employees about the credibility of the announcement regarding the setting up of the 8th CPC. Many fear whether this move is a genuine administrative initiative or otherwise.
8th Pay Commission: NCJCM Staff Side seeks clear guidelines from govt
The Staff Side has appealed to the government to issue clear guidelines on the finalized ToRs of the 8th CPC at the earliest, to dispel any ambiguity and restore confidence among the workforce. The Staff Side further requested the government to clarify that the benefits of pay fixation and revision under the 8th CPC shall also be extended to all central government pensioners, thereby removing doubts and ensuring parity and fairness in treatment.
Trending Photos