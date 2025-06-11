8th Pay Commission: Payment Regarding 18-Months Frozen DA Arrears During Covid Gets Renewed Hope, Why So?

3 / 7

The staff side of the NC-JCM reiterated its demand for restoration of 18 months of DA/DR arrears to government employees which were frozen during the COVID-19 period. The department informed that as the adverse financial impact of the pandemic in 2020 and the financial welfare measures taken by the government had a fiscal spillover beyond FY 2020-21, arrears of DA/DR were not considered feasible.