8th Pay Commission Pension Hike: From 4th CPC To 7th CPC How Much Minimum, Maximum Pension Increased In Last 40 Years
How much pension is expected to increase under 8th Pay Commission? Check the minimum and maximum hikes recommended by 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, that gives a rough hint.
8th Pay Commission Benefits For Central Govt Employees
The Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 January 2025 approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of 65 lakh pensioners.
8th Pay Commission Pay Hike: How Much Salary And Pension Is Likely To Increase?
As per media reports the pay panel will base the fitment factor in the range of 1.92 to 2.86. Should the recommendation of 2.86 fitment factor is given a green signal, the minimum basic salary of a government employee would go up from Rs 18,000 per month to Rs 51,480. The minimum pension, based on the same factor will go up to from Rs 9,000 currently to Rs 25,740.
Check Minimum And Maximum Pension Hikes Recommended By Previous Pay Commissions
The Following is the timeline of the previous pay commissions. Check Minimum And Maximum Pension Hike Recommended By 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions
7th Pay Commission (February 2014 - November 2016)
Minimum pension raised to Rs 9000/month; maximum pay Rs 1,15,650/month.
6th Pay Commission (October 2006 - March 2008)
Minimum Pension: Rs 3,500/month Maximum Pension: Rs 45,000/month
5th Pay Commission (April 1994 - January 1997)
Minimum Pension: Rs 1,275/month Maximum Pension: Rs 15,000/month
4th Pay Commission (September 1983 - December 1986)
Minimum Pension: Rs 375/month Maximum Pension: Rs 4,500/month
