Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2867537https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/8th-pay-commission-pension-hike-from-4th-cpc-to-7th-cpc-how-much-minimum-maximum-pension-increased-in-last-40-years-2867537
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission Pension Hike: From 4th CPC To 7th CPC How Much Minimum, Maximum Pension Increased In Last 40 Years 8th Pay Commission Pension Hike: From 4th CPC To 7th CPC How Much Minimum, Maximum Pension Increased In Last 40 Years
photoDetails

8th Pay Commission Pension Hike: From 4th CPC To 7th CPC How Much Minimum, Maximum Pension Increased In Last 40 Years

How much pension is expected to increase under 8th Pay Commission? Check the minimum and maximum hikes recommended by 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, that gives a rough hint.

Updated:Mar 05, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Follow Us

8th Pay Commission Benefits For Central Govt Employees

1/7
8th Pay Commission Benefits For Central Govt Employees

The Union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 January 2025 approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of 65 lakh pensioners.

Follow Us

8th Pay Commission Pay Hike: How Much Salary And Pension Is Likely To Increase?

2/7
8th Pay Commission Pay Hike: How Much Salary And Pension Is Likely To Increase?

As per media reports the pay panel will base the fitment factor in the range of 1.92 to 2.86. Should the recommendation of 2.86 fitment factor is given a green signal, the minimum basic salary of a government employee would go up from Rs 18,000 per month to Rs 51,480. The minimum pension, based on the same factor will go up to from Rs 9,000 currently to Rs 25,740.

Follow Us

Check Minimum And Maximum Pension Hikes Recommended By Previous Pay Commissions

3/7
Check Minimum And Maximum Pension Hikes Recommended By Previous Pay Commissions

The Following is the timeline of the previous pay commissions. Check Minimum And Maximum Pension Hike Recommended By 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions

Follow Us

7th Pay Commission (February 2014 - November 2016)

4/7
7th Pay Commission (February 2014 - November 2016)

Minimum pension raised to Rs 9000/month; maximum pay Rs 1,15,650/month.

Follow Us

6th Pay Commission (October 2006 - March 2008)

5/7
6th Pay Commission (October 2006 - March 2008)

Minimum Pension: Rs 3,500/month Maximum Pension: Rs 45,000/month

Follow Us

5th Pay Commission (April 1994 - January 1997)

6/7
5th Pay Commission (April 1994 - January 1997)

Minimum Pension: Rs 1,275/month Maximum Pension: Rs 15,000/month

Follow Us

4th Pay Commission (September 1983 - December 1986)

7/7
4th Pay Commission (September 1983 - December 1986)

Minimum Pension: Rs 375/month Maximum Pension: Rs 4,500/month

Follow Us
budget 20258th Pay Commission7th Pay CommissionCentral government employeesModi governmentbasic salary7th CPC8th CPC
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
KKR
Ajinkya Rahane To Gautam Gambhir: Full List Of KKR Captains In IPL History
camera icon14
title
Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma's Relationship Timeline Amid Breakup Reports, From First Date To Wedding Rumors - All You Need To Know!
camera icon7
title
Sad movies
7 Movies That Show The Other Side Of The Romance
camera icon10
title
success story
Top 10 Super-Billionaires Of World And Their Net Worth: This Exclusive Category Has 24 Names Worldwide With Combined Net Worth Equal To... Country's GDP
camera icon7
title
Rags-to-riches stories
7 Richest People in the World Who Started with Nothing
NEWS ON ONE CLICK