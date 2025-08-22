8th Pay Commission: Proposal To Calculate Minimum Wage Based On 5-Unit Family Model Including Ageing Parents By NC-JCM
8th Pay Commission: Once the Pay Panel makes its recommendations, it will be submitted to the government in around 18 months, and could take another three to nine months before government issuing the final approval.
8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike Discussions
The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) --an official body comprised of bureaucrats and employee union leaders, representing central government employees --is gearing up for salary hike discussions even as the 8th Pay Commission is yet to be formally constituted.
8th Pay Commission: ToR Expected By August End
Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted. The ToR and the appointment of the chairman and other important members have also not yet been completed, further fueling the anxiety of central government employee. AN IANS report has said that the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the commission, which will provide the basis for establishing new salaries, are anticipated to be approved by the Centre by the end of August.
8th Pay Commission: Minimum Wage Based On 5 Unit Family Model
The IANS report mentioned, NC-JCM has proposed that the 8th Pay commission should calculate the minimum wage based on a five-unit family model, including ageing parents, instead of the current model which accounts for only three family members.
Minimum Wage Based On 2-Unit Family Model Under 7th Pay Commission
Currently under the 7th Pay Commission, the earning husband of the family is counted as one unit, wife as 0.8 unit and two children as 0.6 units each. NC-JCM expects this model to be revamped, arguing that taking care of parents, apart from being an ethical duty, is also a legal responsibility as per Indian law.
8th Pay Commission: Merger Of Pay Levels
The staff side of NC-JCM has also called for the merger of unviable pay scales to prevent pay stagnation, which indirectly affects the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme. It has sought the merger of pay scale level 1 with level 2, level 3 with level 4, and level 5 with level 6.
8th Pay Commission: 1 January 2026 Expected Implementation
The prospects for the Commission's implementation on January 1, 2026, appear bleak. While the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ends on 31 December 2025 and the constitution of the new Commission is in limbo. Now, comparing the timeline of 6th and the 7th pay commission the central government employees and pensioners are increasingly becoming anxious since there is no official word yet on the set up of pay panel.
8th Pay Commission Official notification would be issued in...
Meanwhile, recently a finance ministry response in the Lok Sabha said inputs sought are still being received and the official notification would be issued in due course, Chaudhary said. "Official notification would be issued in due course. The Chairperson and Members of the 8th CPC would be appointed once the 8th CPC is notified by the Government," MoS Pankaj Chaudhary said.
