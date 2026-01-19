8th Pay Commission Recommendation Approx 15 to 18 Months Away; Revised Pay, Arrears Discussion Takes Centerstage
According to an official note issued last year, "Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026."
8th Pay Commission: ICRA Study
Lakhs of central government employees are expecting a salary hike as the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026. However, the commission’s recommendations are still 15 to 18 months away from being submitted to the government. ICRA has released a detailed study of the impact of this delay in its Budget 2026-27 related report.
8th CPC expected from January 2026 but there is delay
The 8th Pay Commission was announced by the Narendra Modi-led government on January 16, 2025. The Union Cabinet on October 28 approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31 and the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026.
8th Pay Commission Timeline
While the 8th Pay Commission has been formally constituted, its recommendations are still in progress. Going by past trends, once the report is submitted, the government usually takes another 3 to 6 months to examine, approve and notify the recommendations. This makes late 2027 or early 2028 a more realistic timeline for implementation. Therefore, the fact that the commission’s report is not yet ready indicates that an immediate salary revision is unlikely.
8th Pay Commission: Salary Expenditure
According to ICRA, the government's salary expenditure is likely to increase in FY2028 as a result of the 8th CPC which would be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026. It entails accumulating arrears for 15 months. This would increase the government's committed expenditure burden in that fiscal and in FY2029.
8th Pay Commission Arrears to have great effect on budget
According to ICRA, given that the delayed implementation of the 8th CPC would result in significant arrears, the fiscal impact of the same on the FY2028 Budget would be quite big, with a 40 to 50 percent expansion in the expenditure on salaries. This would constrain the fiscal space for discretionary expenditure, including capex in FY2028.
8th Pay Commission Arrears
The report also said that the 7th CPC which was implemented in FY2017 with arrears of just six months, increased the government's salary expense by 20.4 percent. The 6th CPC which was supposed to be effective from January 1, 2006 was implemented with a longer delay that resulted in a build-up of arrears of more than 2.5 years and put severe pressure on the budget for two years.
Why government is increasing capital expenditure
ICRA believes that the government is likely to expand capex in FY2027 before fiscal rigidities in the form of increased committed expenditure that is set in from FY2028 as a result of the 8th Pay Commission. ICRA estimates that the capital expenditure target will be Rs. 13.1 trillion for FY2027 which entails a 14 percent increase over the estimated turnout in FY2026.
8th Pay Commission: Will the salaries increase?
The Commission is still working and a decision on implementation is pending. Revised pay will start only after the Union Cabinet approves the recommendations. In the case of the 7th Pay Commission, the revised salaries and pensions were rolled out from July 2016 but employees were paid six-month arrears for the period starting from January 2016. The precedent set by the previous pay panel indicates that the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are likely to come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. If the 8th Pay Panel submits its recommendations by the end of 2027 and implementation stretches to 2028, the employees are expected to get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026.
