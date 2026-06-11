8th Pay Commission: Rs 10 lakh towards interest free advance for car, one month's basic salary as festival advance; check NC-JCM proposal
In their memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the Staff Side of NC-JCM has proposed the inclusion of several important advances in salary for the benefit of central government employees. The Staff Side has proposed the inclusion of advanced salary for festivals, natural calamities, buying cars, computer and house building advances.
8th Pay Commission: Rs 10 lakh advance for cars
The Staff Side argued that a four wheeler is now regarded as a need for everyone to travel with their families rather than a luxury. Therefore, the 8th CPC may recommend four-wheeler advance with a maximum of Rs 10,00,000. It requested that the entire loan may be interest free.
8th Pay Commission: Natural calamity advance
The Staff Side said that unprecedented rains, floods, cyclone and drought are causing natural disasters in different parts of the country. Previously, the central government employees were eligible for a natural calamity advance. However, the same has been withdrawn in the past. The employee body proposed that the natural calamity advance without interest may be restored. It suggested that one-month basic pay to be recovered in 24 installments may be recommended by the 8th CPC.
8th Pay Commission: One-month's basic salary as festival advance
The Staff Side called for offering one-month's basic salalry as festival advance to employees. The employees body claimed that in the Standing Committee Meeting of the National Council (JCM) it was agreed by the official side to consider the restoration of the festival advance. However, the same has not been restored yet. The employees body said that considering the expenditure involved in all these festivals and celebrations, it is proposed that 8th CPC may recommend for restoration of festival advance equivalent to one month basic pay to be recovered in 10 installments.
8th Pay Commission: Personal computer advance
The Staff Side demanded that all the government employees be given a personal computer advance based on actual costs up to a maximum of Rs 2,00,000. The employee body requested that this advance be interest free.
8th Pay Commission: House building advance
The Staff Side contended that the government employees cannot afford the monthly rent for a modest accommodation which is very high these days. The employee's body said that house building advance encourages the employees to construct their own house. It proposed that the HBA may be sanctioned as the actual cost of the house/flat subject to the maximum of two crore rupees.
8th Pay Commission: Why the demand for advances?
The Staff Side said that banks charge high interest rates for various loans. The employee's body proposed that central government employees may be given various advances without any interest including those advance which are withdrawn. The Staff Side argued that government as a model employer should not recover any interest from its own employees for the various essential advances given to them as a loan.
8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM proposal
The 8th Pay Commission is currently accepting memorandums from various stakeholders to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions and the fitment factor. The Commission is expected to move towards drafting its report after completing stakeholder interactions. The report is expected to be submitted approximately 18 months after the Commission's constitution.
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