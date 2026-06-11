8th Pay Commission: Rs 10 lakh towards interest free advance for car, one month's basic salary as festival advance; check NC-JCM proposal

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The Staff Side called for offering one-month's basic salalry as festival advance to employees. The employees body claimed that in the Standing Committee Meeting of the National Council (JCM) it was agreed by the official side to consider the restoration of the festival advance. However, the same has not been restored yet. The employees body said that considering the expenditure involved in all these festivals and celebrations, it is proposed that 8th CPC may recommend for restoration of festival advance equivalent to one month basic pay to be recovered in 10 installments.