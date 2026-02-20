8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam: Govt warns employees, check which links are dangerous
A new scam concerning the 8th CPC salary is doing the rounds in social media. Govt has warned that opening such fraud websites could be dangerous. Check details.
8th CPC Salary calculator scam
The government has issued a strong advisory, warning employees not to download any APK files or click suspicious links on WhatsApp that claim to provide the 8th Pay Commission salary calculation. The government has stated that no government department sends information related to salary or APK files through WhatsApp.
8th CPC cyber fraud
Curiosity around the 8th Pay Commission has made government employees an easy target for cyber fraudsters. Taking advantage, scammers are circulating fake links on WhatsApp claiming to provide the calculation of the 8th Pay Commission salary.
What are the fake 8th Pay Commission calculator links?
Through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a public warning about the new scam concerning the 8th CPC salary. In a post shared by its official handle Cyber Dost on X, I4C cautioned that government employees are receiving messages on WhatsApp asking them to download an APK file to find out how much their salary would be once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. As soon as the APK is installed, scammers immediately get access to the mobile.
MHA issues advisory on 8th CPC scam
The notification warned that in the name of salary calculation bank accounts are being drained. Scammers are messaging government employees and pensioners on WhatsApp asking them to download APK files to check how much their salary or pension will increase once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. Once the APK file is downloaded and installed by the user, the fraudsters gain access to their mobile phone.
8th CPC: Which links are dangerous?
The government has made it clear that no government department sends information related to salary or APK files through WhatsApp. The government has warned that downloading APK files from unreliable sources could be dangerous. For all official updates regarding salary, pension and Pay Commission developments, employees can visit the official government website https://8cpc.gov.in
No calculator can give exact calculation on 8th CPC salary
Central government employees should keep in mind that at this stage, no online calculator can accurately predict the revised salary or pension after the 8th CPC is implemented. All salary estimates on the Pay Commission are speculative at this stage.
Current status of 8th Pay Commission
The 8th Pay Commission was announced by the Narendra Modi-led government on January 16, 2025. The Union Cabinet on October 28 approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. The commission has been given 18 months from that date to submit its report. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31 and the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026.
