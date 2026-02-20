8th Pay Commission salary calculator scam: Govt warns employees, check which links are dangerous

3 / 7

Through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a public warning about the new scam concerning the 8th CPC salary. In a post shared by its official handle Cyber Dost on X, I4C cautioned that government employees are receiving messages on WhatsApp asking them to download an APK file to find out how much their salary would be once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. As soon as the APK is installed, scammers immediately get access to the mobile.