8th Pay Commission Salary: Employee body meeting on April 13; Pay, pension, allowance issues on key Agenda
8th Pay Commission meeting
The National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), NC-JCM drafting committee meeting is scheduled on April 13, 2026. In the meeting, members will discuss the final memorandum that will be sent to the 8th Pay Commission. The meeting takes place when lakhs of central government employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for an update on salary hike.
8th Pay Commission NC-JCM discussion
Members of the drafting committee of NC-JCM are discussing employee issues related to pay, pension and employment which form an integral part of the exercise to prepare a common memorandum that will be forwarded to the 8th Pay Commission.
On March 12, 2026, all the drafting committee members of the 8th Pay Commission met to discuss the common memorandum of all employee and pensioner bodies.
8th Pay Commission stakeholders response
Earlier, the 8th Pay Commission had sought responses from the stakeholders through an 18 question questionnaire related to salary, pension and employment. In a letter dated April 1, 2026, Shiva Gopal Mishra, secretary National Council (Staff Side) Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) wrote to Pankaj Jain, Member Secretary, 8th Central Pay Commission requesting to examine nine key points to be included in the question format before it submits the joint memorandum of all employee bodies.
8th Pay Commission: Govt's stand on salary hike
In February this year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in parliament that the government has already notified the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and its Terms of Reference (ToR) vide Resolution dated 03.11.2025. As per Resolution, the Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution, it was told.
The MoS Finance also said that the 8th CPC has been mandated to make its recommendations on salaries, allowances, pension and other benefits of the central government employees.
Salary hike under 8th CPC
The 8th Pay Commission will decide the fitment factor which will determine the salary hike to be announced. Unions are pushing for a fitment factor of 3.25 or higher citing higher consumption units and inflation. However, the real size of the pay increase will become clear once the government decides on the fitment factor.
DA and arrear under 8th CPC
Central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Dearness Allowance (DA) increase. At present, central government employees are getting 58 percent DA. Reports indicate that the DA could rise by around 2 percent, moving from approximately 58 percent to 60 percent. The basic pay for a Level 1 employee is Rs 18,000. If DA rises by 2 percent, the salary will be Rs 28,800.
8th Pay Commission deadline
The new commission has been given 18 months from its constitution in November 2025 to submit its recommendations. DA revisions will continue under the existing formula until the recommendations from the 8th Pay Commission are implemented. Irrespective of when the government announces it, the DA hike will be applicable from January 1, 2026. Employees and pensioners will receive arrears for the delayed months.
8th Pay Commission DA merger issue
Many employee organizations have demanded the merger of dearness allowance or dearness relief into basic salary. Employees claim to be significantly affected by inflation and that the DA and DR granted do not align with real-time retail inflation. The merger will increase the basic salary, HRA, TA and other allowances. There will also be a direct benefit in pension and gratuity.
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