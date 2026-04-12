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NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: Salary may rise 1.83x to 2.86x—Check your new basic pay
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8th Pay Commission: Salary may rise 1.83x to 2.86x—Check your new basic pay

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to revise salaries of central government employees using a fitment factor likely ranging from 1.83 to 2.86. This multiplier will directly impact the new basic pay, with higher factors leading to bigger salary hikes. Depending on the final decision, employees could see moderate to substantial increases. The final outcome will depend on inflation, government finances, and broader economic conditions.

 

Updated:Apr 12, 2026, 11:18 AM IST
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What Is The Fitment Factor?

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What Is The Fitment Factor?

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate your new basic salary. It is applied directly to your current basic pay to arrive at the revised amount. For example, if your salary is Rs 20,000 and the factor is 2.5, your new basic becomes Rs 50,000.

In simple terms, the higher the fitment factor, the bigger your salary hike.

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Expected Fitment Factor Range

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Expected Fitment Factor Range

Experts suggest that the 8th Pay Commission fitment factor could range between 1.83 and 2.86, depending on inflation and government finances.

Some employee groups are even demanding a higher factor, closer to 3.0, which would significantly boost salaries.

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How Salary Changes Under Different Factors

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How Salary Changes Under Different Factors

The impact of the fitment factor can vary widely:

At 1.92, salary hikes will be moderate At 2.15–2.28, employees may see decent increases At 2.57 or above, the hike could be substantial

For example, a basic pay of Rs 22,400 could rise to around Rs 43,000 at lower estimates or cross Rs 64,000 at higher levels.

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Comparison With Previous Pay Commissions

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Comparison With Previous Pay Commissions

The 7th Pay Commission used a fitment factor of 2.57, which led to a significant jump in salaries.

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to build on this, but the final increase will depend on economic conditions and government decisions.

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What Determines The Final Salary Hike

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What Determines The Final Salary Hike

Several factors influence the final fitment factor:

Inflation and cost of living Government finances Employee union demands Economic growth outlook

These factors decide whether the hike will be modest or substantial.

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What It Means For Employees

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What It Means For Employees

For central government employees and pensioners, the 8th Pay Commission could bring a meaningful salary revision. However, the actual increase will vary depending on the final fitment factor approved by the government.

 

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Bottom Line

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Bottom Line

The fitment factor is the key to understanding your future salary. Even a small change in this number can significantly impact your income. While expectations are high, the final decision will determine how big the actual benefit turns out to be.

 

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8th Pay Commission Salary Hikefitment factor 2026 Indiagovt employee salary increase8th pay commission latest news
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