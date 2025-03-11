Advertisement
8th Pay Commission Salary Revision: From Level 1 To Level 10, How Much Basic Pay Is Expected To Increase? Details Here
8th Pay Commission Salary Revision: From Level 1 To Level 10, How Much Basic Pay Is Expected To Increase? Details Here

8th Pay Commission : Based on a predicted fitting factor of 2.86, the following is the outline of expected salary hikes of Level 1 to 10 govt employees.

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
How much salary raised Under 7th Pay Commission?

How much salary raised Under 7th Pay Commission?

The 7th Pay Commission raised the minimum basic wage from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 by setting the fitment factor at 2.57. The fitment factor is a multiplier applied to the present basic pay to determine the new salary under the updated Pay Matrix.

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor

8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor

It is generally anticipated that the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission will increase to 2.86, which may raise the minimum basic salary to Rs 51,480—a surge of 186% over the present Rs 18,000. However, experts believe that several deductions and other adjustments may result in a slightly smaller actual pay increase. Additionally, the government can accept a fitting factor significantly lower than what employees and pensioners anticipate.

8th Pay Commission: Level 1 To 10 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 1 To 10 Expected Pay Hike

Based on a predicted fitting factor of 2.86, the following concept outlines expected employee salary  increases.

8th Pay Commission: Level 1 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 1 Expected Pay Hike

The salary of central government employees in Pay Level 1 was Rs 18,000. As per reports, the Level 1 govt employees are set to get a salary revision of Rs 33,480, thus making the basic pay at Rs 51,480.

8th Pay Commission: Level 2 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 2 Expected Pay Hike

Pay Level 2 central government employees received a salary of Rs 19,900. According to estimates, the basic pay for Level 2 government employees will increase by Rs 37,014, bringing it to Rs 56,914.

8th Pay Commission: Level 3 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 3 Expected Pay Hike

Employees of the central government in Pay Level 3 were paid Rs 21,700. According to reports, Level 3 government personnel will receive a wage modification of Rs 40,362, bringing their base pay to Rs 62,062.

8th Pay Commission: Level 4 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 4 Expected Pay Hike

Employees of the central government in Pay Level 4 were paid Rs 25,500. According to estimates, Level 4 government personnel will receive a salary modification of Rs 47,430, making the basic pay at Rs 72,930.

8th Pay Commission: Level 5 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 5 Expected Pay Hike

Central government workers in Pay Level 5 received a salary of Rs 29,200. Reports state that Level 5 government workers will receive a pay increase of Rs 54,312, which will bring their base pay to Rs 83,512.

8th Pay Commission: Level 6 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 6 Expected Pay Hike

Pay Level 6 central government employees received salary of Rs 35,400. According to estimates, the Level 6 govt employees are set to get a salary revision of Rs 65,844, making the basic pay at Rs 1,01,244.

8th Pay Commission: Level 7 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 7 Expected Pay Hike

Central government employees in Pay Level 7 earned a salary of Rs 44,900. The Level 7 govt employees will get a salary revision of Rs 83,514, bringing the base pay at Rs 1,28,414.

8th Pay Commission: Level 8 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 8 Expected Pay Hike

Employees of the central government in Pay Level 8 were paid Rs 47,600. Reports state that Level 8 government workers will receive a pay increase of Rs 88,536; this will bring their base pay to Rs 1,36,136.

8th Pay Commission: Level 9 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 9 Expected Pay Hike

Central government workers in Pay Level 9 were paid Rs 53,100. Reports state that Level 9 government workers will receive a wage increase of Rs 98,766, bringing their base pay to Rs 1,51,866.

8th Pay Commission: Level 10 Expected Pay Hike

8th Pay Commission: Level 10 Expected Pay Hike

Central government employees in Pay Level 10 received a salary of Rs 56,100. As per estimates, the Level 10 govt employees will receive a salary revision of Rs 1,04,346, which will make the basic pay at Rs 1,60, 446.

