8th Pay Commission: Tax Exemption In New Income Tax Bill Fuels Fresh Demands For Commuted Pension Restoration In 12 Years Instead Of 15 Years

9 / 9

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers had earlier urged the government to examine the pension commutation rules which were created 38 years ago by revising Rule 10A of the Central Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules, 1981. Additionally, the Confederation attached a detailed note outlining why the Supreme Court judgement in Common Cause (supra) of 1986 requires a new look into the issue since many parameters have changed in the last 38 years.

In its letter, the Confederation cited the 5th Pay Commission report, which recommended reducing the 15 years for commuted pension restoration to 12 years. According to the note, the central government has neither accepted nor rejected it.