8th Pay Commission Terms Of Reference Delay Continues: 4th Vs 5th Vs 6th Vs 7th CPC -- How Much Time Was Taken For ToR? EXPLAINED

The 4th CPC was announced on 26 July 1983. The ToR and date of notification was on 1 September 1983, a delay of little over 1 month.

After the 5th Pay Commission, the 8th Central Pay Commission has now experienced the longest formal notification delay in recent history. This prolonged delay is exceptional compared to previous commissions. The 8th Commission is probably going to be more delayed than the 5th Commission in terms of finalizing and notifying its ToR, as the 5th Commission took more than 7 months and 9 days to do so. Since its announcement on January 16, 2025, the 8th CPC has been delayed by more than 203 days and the wait is still ongoing.