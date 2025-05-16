8th Pay Commission: THESE 12-Interest Free Advances Were Removed By 7th CPC, 4 Interest Bearing Advances Offered-- Check

3 / 16

In 2015, 7th CPC had submitted its recommendations to the Central Government to abolish interest free advances. It mentioned, “The amount of most of the advances is quite low. With the increased salary packages provided after successive Pay Commissions, these advances have lost their relevance. Hence, to do away with outdated provisions and thereby Report of the Seventh CPC save on the costs involved in administering these advances, it is recommended that all Interest-free advances should be abolished.”

Here are the details of the advances