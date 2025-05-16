8th Pay Commission: THESE 12-Interest Free Advances Were Removed By 7th CPC, 4 Interest Bearing Advances Offered-- Check
The 7th CPC had submitted its recommendations to the Central Government to abolish interest free advances while some intrest Bearing Advances were retained. Here are the details of the advances
8th Pay Commission: Expectations On Advances
The formation of the 8th Pay Commission has created a lot of buzz among central government employees regarding pay hike, perks and allowances that they are entitled to. While there is no official word on the exact date of the formation of the 8th pay panel, here’s a peak interest-free advances abolished by 7th CPC.
Interest Free Advances Were Removed By 7th CPC
Under the 7th Central Pay Commission, there are two types of advances provided to government employees, i.e., interest-free and interest-bearing advances. The 7th CPC had recommended for all interest-free advances to be discontinued except that for medical treatment, travel allowance when the employee is on tour/transfer, leave travel concession, and travel allowance for the family of a deceased employee.
Interest Free Advances Were Removed By 7th CPC
In 2015, 7th CPC had submitted its recommendations to the Central Government to abolish interest free advances. It mentioned, “The amount of most of the advances is quite low. With the increased salary packages provided after successive Pay Commissions, these advances have lost their relevance. Hence, to do away with outdated provisions and thereby Report of the Seventh CPC save on the costs involved in administering these advances, it is recommended that all Interest-free advances should be abolished.”
Here are the details of the advances
1. Bicycle Advance
Amount: Rs 4500
Eligibility: GP<=2800
Remarks: Recoverable in max 30 monthly installments
2. Warm Clothing Advance
Amount: Rs 4500
Eligibility: All Group C employees posted at a hill station either on first appointment or on transfer, for a period of not less than one year
Remarks: Recoverable in max 12 monthly installments
3. Advance of Pay on Transfer
Amount: 1 month’s pay OR 2 months’ pay in case of transfer due to shift of HQ as a result of government policy
Eligibility: All employees transferred from one station to another in public interest
Remarks: Recoverable in max 3 monthly installments
4. Advance of TA on Tour/ Transfer/ Retirement
Amount: An amount sufficient to cover the officials’ personal travelling expenses for a month or six weeks in case of prolonged tours
Eligibility: All cases where TA is admissible
Remarks: The advance shall be adjusted immediately after completion of tour
5. Advance of TA to the family of a deceased government employee
Amount: Limited to 3/4th of probable expenses admissible under the rules
Eligibility: Same as for retirement/transfer
6. Advance of LTC
Amount: Up to 90% of the fare
Eligibility: All eligible Central Government Employees
7. Advance of Leave Salary
Amount: An amount not exceeding the net amount of leave salary including allowances for the first 30 days of leave after deduction of PF, House Rent, Income Tax, Recovery of Advances, etc.
Eligibility: All officials proceeding on leave for a period not less than 30 days
Remarks: Adjusted against the monthly salary bills
8. Advance in connection with medical treatment
Amount: 90% of the package deal for specific major illnesses. Rs10,000 for indoor treatment or outdoor treatment of 3 months or less for cancer. Rs36,000 for treatment of TB where duration is more than 3 months
Eligibility: All Central Government employees except Railway employees
9. Festival Advance
Amount: Rs 4500
Eligibility: GP<=4800
Remarks: Recoverable in max 10 monthly installments
10. Advance in the event of natural calamity like flood, drought, cyclone, etc.
Amount: Rs 7500
Eligibility: All non-Gazetted employees
Remarks: Recoverable in max 12 monthly installments
11. Advance for training in Hindi through Correspondence Course
Amount: Rs 450
Eligibility: For those Central Government employees who undergo training through correspondence course conducted by the Central Hindi Directorate
12. Advance for Law Suits
Amount: Rs 500
Eligibility: All Central Government employees
Remarks: Recoverable in max 24 monthly installments
Interest Bearing Advances Were Removed By 7th CPC
1 Motor Car Advance.
Rs1,80,000 on first occasion and Rs1,60,000 subsequently OR 8 months’ Basic Pay OR anticipated price of car, whichever is least
2 Motorcycle/ Scooter/ Moped Advance
Rs30,000 on first occasion and Rs24,000 subsequently OR 4 months’ Basic Pay OR anticipated price of Motorcycle/ Scooter/Moped, whichever is least Rs20,000 OR anticipated price of Moped only, whichever is less if pay<8560
3 Advance for purchase of Personal Computer
Rs80,000 on first occasion and Rs75,000 subsequently OR anticipated price of PC, whichever is less
4 House Building Advance (HBA)
34 months’ Basic Pay OR Rs7,50,000 OR Cost of House OR repaying capacity, whichever is the least for new construction/purchase of new house/flat. For a new house, the cost ceiling limit shall be 134 times the pay in the pay band subject to a minimum of Rs7.50 lakh and a maximum of Rs30.00 lakh relaxable up to a maximum of 25% of the revised maximum cost ceiling of Rs30.00 lakh. The maximum limit for grant of HBA for enlargement of existing house shall be 34 months’ of pay in the pay band subject to a maximum of Rs1.80 lakh or cost of the enlargement or repaying capacity, whichever is the least.
Trending Photos