8th Pay Commission Timeline, Chairperson, Members Appointment: Finance Ministry Says Notification Will Be Issued In...
Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question pertaining to the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission seeking details on the timeline of stakeholder consultations, responses received, reasons for delay in notifying the Commission has got official response from the Finance Ministry.
8th Pay Commission Formation
More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission which will revise their salaries and pensions. Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted. The ToR and the appointment of the chairman and other important members have also not yet been completed, further fueling the anxiety of central government employee.
8th Pay Commission Constitution: Details Of Dates
Javed Ali Khan, Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party raised question in the upper house on 12 August 2025, seeking response from the Finance Ministry. Khan asked about the details of dates on which inputs regarding constitution of Eighth CPC were sought from major stakeholder, including Ministries/Departments of Central Government and also regarding the the details of responses received from above Ministries/Departments along with the date of their receipt.
8th Pay Commission Constitution: Responses From Ministry
Khan enquired about the reasons as to why Government has failed to notify the Commission even after lapse of around 7 months and whether fiscal condition of Central Government is not commensurate to constitute 8th CPC. If so, the reasons and factors responsible for such a poor fiscal condition.
8th Pay Commission Notification Delay
Khan further sought response from the Finance Ministry regardingthe timeline by which the Commission would be notified and Chairperson and Members would be appointed?
8th Pay Commission Inputs Sought From Stakeholders
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, responding to the question said, "Inputs for the terms of reference of the Eighth CPC had been sought from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Personnel & Training and all the States vide communications dated 17.01.2025 and 17.02.2025."
8th Pay Commission Official notification would be issued in...
It has been decided by the Government to constitute the 8th Central Pay Commission. The inputs sought are still being received and the official notification would be issued in due course, Chaudhary said. "Official notification would be issued in due course. The Chairperson and Members of the 8th CPC would be appointed once the 8th CPC is notified by the Government," Chaudhary said.
8th Pay Commission: Pay, Pension Revision In Offing
The 8th Pay Commission will revise the pensions, allowances and salaries of central government employees and pensioners. It will also revise the Dearness Allowance as per inflation. The 8th Pay Commission benefits about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. It will also benefit around 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees.
8th Pay Commission: 1 January 2026 Expected Implementation
The prospects for the Commission's implementation on January 1, 2026, appear bleak. While the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ends on 31 December 2025 and the constitution of the new Commission is in limbo. Now, comparing the timeline of 6th and the 7th pay commission the central government employees and pensioners are increasingly becoming anxious since there is no official word yet on the set up of pay panel.
