8th Pay Commission ToR, Chairman Appointment Still In Limbo -- 7th CPC's Timeline For The Same Compared
8th Pay Commission ToR, Chairman Appointment Still In Limbo -- 7th CPC's Timeline For The Same Compared

The delay in appointment of chairman and in finalising the Terms of Reference (ToR) has begun to cause anxiety among central government employees since several months have passed after the cabinet approval of the setting up of 8th Pay Commission
Updated:Jun 30, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
8th Pay Commission: Chairman Appointment, ToR Yet Not In Sight

1/8
8th Pay Commission: Chairman Appointment, ToR Yet Not In Sight

The central government employees and pensioners are becoming increasingly concerned about the delay in the appointment of the 8th Pay Commission's chairman and in finalising the Terms of Reference (ToR).

 

8th Pay Commission: 1.2 Crore Central Govt Employees Pensioners Waiting

2/8
8th Pay Commission: 1.2 Crore Central Govt Employees Pensioners Waiting

More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission which will revise their salaries and pensions. Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted. The ToR and the appointment of the chairman and other important members have also not yet been completed.

 

8th Pay Commission For Salary Pension, Allowance Revision

3/8
8th Pay Commission For Salary Pension, Allowance Revision

The 8th Pay Commission will revise the pensions, allowances and salaries of central government employees and pensioners. It will also revise the Dearness Allowance as per inflation. The 8th Pay Commission benefits about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. It will also benefit around 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees.

8th Pay Commission: January 2026 Implementation Prospects Bleak

4/8
8th Pay Commission: January 2026 Implementation Prospects Bleak

The prospects for the Commission's implementation on January 1, 2026, appear bleak. While the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ends on 31 December 2025 and the constitution of the new Commission is in limbo, the central government employees and pensioners are increasingly becoming anxious.

ToR, Chairman Appointment: 7th Pay Commission Vs 8th Pay Commission Timeline Compared

5/8
ToR, Chairman Appointment: 7th Pay Commission Vs 8th Pay Commission Timeline Compared

The 7th CPC was announced in September 2013 and its chairman and ToR were notified in February 2014. However, since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, the ToR of the Commission are still pending. The government has also not officially announced the appointment of the chairman and other members of the commission. This indicates a delay in the formation of the 8th CPC.

8th pay commission Delay causing widespread speculation and uncertainty

6/8
8th pay commission Delay causing widespread speculation and uncertainty

The National Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff Side)-NCJCM has written a letter to the government requesting that the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission be made public and the 8th CPC committee should be constituted at the earliest.

8th Pay Commission Tor Delay Causes Anxiety

7/8
8th Pay Commission Tor Delay Causes Anxiety

According to the Staff Side, the continued delay in the formal issuance of the ToRs has led to widespread speculation and uncertainty among central government employees and pensioners. It further stated that in the absence of clear and timely communication, apprehensions are growing among employees about the credibility of the announcement regarding the setting up of the 8th CPC. Many fear whether this move is a genuine administrative initiative or otherwise.

8th Pay Commission ToRs NCJCM Staff Side Presses Faster Finalisation

8/8
8th Pay Commission ToRs NCJCM Staff Side Presses Faster Finalisation

The Staff Side has appealed to the government to issue clear guidelines on the finalized ToRs of the 8th CPC at the earliest, to dispel any ambiguity and restore confidence among the workforce. The Staff Side further requested the government to clarify that the benefits of pay fixation and revision under the 8th CPC shall also be extended to all central government pensioners, thereby removing doubts and ensuring parity and fairness in treatment.

8th Pay Commission8th pay salary hike8th Pay DA hike8th Pay Dearness Allowance8th Pay Dearness Allowance hike8th Pay DR hike7th Pay Commission8th Pay Commission Salary Hike8th Pay Commission fitment factor
