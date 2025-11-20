Advertisement
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission TOR On Pension: Can Restoration Of Commuted Value Of Pension After 11 Years Be A Feasibility? NC JCM Staff Side Writes Letter To PM
8th Pay Commission TOR On Pension: Can Restoration Of Commuted Value Of Pension After 11 Years Be A Feasibility? NC JCM Staff Side Writes Letter To PM

The National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting demands of pensioners in ToR of 8th CPC.

Updated:Nov 20, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Demands Of Pensioners In ToR Of 8th CPC

Demands Of Pensioners In ToR Of 8th CPC

The National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demands of pensioners in the ToR of the 8th CPC. The NC JCM Staff Side requested the restoration of the commuted value of pension after 11 years and inclusion of pension revision for existing pensioners and family pensioners. The Centre had notified the ToR on November 3, 2025.

Omission Of Employees' Expectations In ToR

Omission Of Employees' Expectations In ToR

The NC JCM Staff Side stated in the letter that the exclusion of a crucial phrase 'expectations of stakeholders' from the 8th CPC ToR sends a discouraging message to lakhs of central government employees. It was expected that the ToR would include the matters of pension commutation and pension revision for existing pensioners and family pensioners.

Restoration Of Commuted Value Of Pension After 11 Years

Restoration Of Commuted Value Of Pension After 11 Years

The NC JCM Staff Side requested the inclusion of the following measures related to pension within the ToR:

Restoration Of Commuted Value Of Pension After 11 Years Instead Of 15 Years

Restoration Of Commuted Value Of Pension After 11 Years Instead Of 15 Years

Grant of enhanced pension by 5 percent every 5 years after retirement as recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee. Extension of pension revision to all pensioners or family pensioners drawing benefits under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 (now 2021).

Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

The NC JCM Staff Side stated that over 26 lakh central government employees including railway employees, defence Civilian employees and para military forces recruited on or after January 1, 2004 under the National Pension System are fervently demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

8th CPC's ToR For Retired Employees

8th CPC's ToR For Retired Employees

It further said that this justified demand reflects their anxiety for retirement security and social dignity. The body requested that this matter be brought within the ambit of the 8th CPC's ToR to enable a fair and holistic review by the Commission to ensure a decent and dignified retired life for the government employees.

69 Lakh Pensioners Left Outside Purview Of 8th CPC

69 Lakh Pensioners Left Outside Purview Of 8th CPC

The NC JCM Staff Side said that 69 lakh central government pensioners and family pensioners have been left outside the purview of the 8th CPC. These senior citizens, many of whom are in the twilight of their lives, rightfully deserve the same consideration as serving employees in terms of periodic revision of their pension.

Interim Relief

Interim Relief

The NC JCM Staff Side requested the government to consider granting an interim relief of at least 20 percent of the existing basic pay and basic pension to all central government employees and pensioners, pending the final recommendations of the 8th CPC.

 

