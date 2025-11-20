8th Pay Commission TOR On Pension: Can Restoration Of Commuted Value Of Pension After 11 Years Be A Feasibility? NC JCM Staff Side Writes Letter To PM

1 / 8

The National Council (Staff Side) of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demands of pensioners in the ToR of the 8th CPC. The NC JCM Staff Side requested the restoration of the commuted value of pension after 11 years and inclusion of pension revision for existing pensioners and family pensioners. The Centre had notified the ToR on November 3, 2025.