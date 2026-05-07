8th Pay Commission update: Defence, railway stakeholder meetings in Delhi next week

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According to an official communication, the 8th Pay Commission will interact with institutions and organizations of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways and unions and associations of defence forces and railways located or registered in Delhi on 13th and 14th May 2026. It said that the concerned stakeholders including unions and associations desirous of interacting with the Commission may submit their request seeking appointment with the Commission via https://nicforms.nic.in/ by May 10, 2026, along with unique 'Memo ID' generated after submitting the memorandum. It said that the venue details and time of the meeting will be conveyed subsequently.

The 8th Pay Commission has also confirmed that it will hold more meetings in Delhi and information regarding them will be updated on the official website of the Commission.