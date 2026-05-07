8th Pay Commission update: Defence, railway stakeholder meetings in Delhi next week
The 8th Pay Commission will hold a stakeholder meeting for organisations and unions under the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Railways in Delhi on 13 and 14 May. According to an official communication, these meetings will focus on associations, pensioners and stakeholders who represent employees from both sectors.
8th Pay Commission meeting in Delhi
These meetings are part of the structured and comprehensive consultation process of the Commission which aims to collect inputs and feedback before formulating and deliberating recommendations on salary, allowances and service conditions for central government employees and pensioners. This is the preliminary policy consultation and discussion before final recommendations are made.
How to apply for participation?
Groups that want to voice their opinions must apply online by May 10, 2026. Only those who have been shortlisted will be notified and scheduled for meetings.
8th Pay Commission: Defence, Railways meet
According to an official communication, the 8th Pay Commission will interact with institutions and organizations of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways and unions and associations of defence forces and railways located or registered in Delhi on 13th and 14th May 2026. It said that the concerned stakeholders including unions and associations desirous of interacting with the Commission may submit their request seeking appointment with the Commission via https://nicforms.nic.in/ by May 10, 2026, along with unique 'Memo ID' generated after submitting the memorandum. It said that the venue details and time of the meeting will be conveyed subsequently.
The 8th Pay Commission has also confirmed that it will hold more meetings in Delhi and information regarding them will be updated on the official website of the Commission.
Why are 8th Pay meetings important?
The upcoming 8th CPC consultation meetings in New Delhi will provide stakeholders with a formal platform to voice legitimate concerns about salaries, allowances and service conditions of employees and pensioners. Both defence and railway employee unions and bodies can present their demands, ideas, suggestions and policy recommendations directly to the 8th CPC core team.
8th Pay Commission meet over pay, allowance hike
Stakeholders can offer suggestions and proposals for revising pay, salaries, allowances and service conditions of central government employees and pensioners. The inputs and ideas of stakeholders shared with the 8th CPC are expected to play a crucial role in shaping future pay, pension, allowances and service reforms for central government employees and pensioners.
8th CPC consultation stage
The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the government on 3rd November 2025 to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions and the fitment factor. The Commission is currently in its consultation and memorandum submission phase. The commission is expected to move towards drafting its report after completing stakeholder interactions. The report is expected to be submitted approximately 18 months after the commission's constitution.
8th Pay Commission NC-JCM meet
In this regard, the first meeting between the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Commission was held on April 28, 2026. It marked the official start of the consultation process for the 8th Central Pay Commission. The meeting discussed the salaries, pensions, allowances and service conditions of central government employees and pensioners. This development came at a crucial stage as the Commission continues to engage with employee groups, unions, pensioners and other stakeholders as part of its broader consultation phase.
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