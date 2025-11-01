8th Pay Commission Update: Fitment Factor Likely Between 2.5–2.86; Central Govt Employees May Get 30–35% Salary Hike From January 2026
The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), expected to roll out from January 1, 2026, will revise the pay, pensions, and allowances of over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners. The key change will be the fitment factor, likely between 2.5 and 2.86, compared to 2.57 in the 7th CPC. This could raise salaries by 30 percent–35 percent. For instance, a basic pay of Rs 50,000 may rise to about Rs 1.3–Rs 1.4 lakh. The final report, including revised allowances like DA and HRA, is awaited. Once approved, the new structure will take effect in January 2026, boosting government pay scales.
What Is the 8th Pay Commission?
The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is expected to revise the salary structure, pensions, and allowances of central government employees and pensioners. It will follow the 7th Pay Commission and is likely to take effect from January 1, 2026. The main goal of the commission is to ensure that government salaries keep pace with inflation and rising living costs.
What Is the Fitment Factor?
The fitment factor is a key formula used to calculate the new salary under a pay commission. It acts as a multiplier applied to an employee’s existing basic pay to determine the revised pay. Formula: New Basic Pay = Old Basic Pay × Fitment Factor.
Fitment Factor in the 7th Pay Commission
In the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, which increased the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 (under the 6th CPC) to Rs 18,000. This multiplier ensured that salaries were uniformly revised across different pay levels.
Expected Fitment Factor in the 8th Pay Commission
Although the official number has not been announced yet, estimates suggest that the fitment factor under the 8th CPC could be between 2.5 and 2.86. If finalized, this will significantly raise the basic pay for around 50 lakh central government employees and over 60 lakh pensioners.
Example of New Salary Calculation
If a central government employee currently earns a basic pay of Rs 50,000, applying a fitment factor of 2.57 would increase the new basic pay to Rs 1,28,500. Similarly, if the factor is 2.86, the new pay could be around Rs 1,43,000. The actual take-home salary will depend on allowances such as DA, HRA, and TA.
Why the Actual Hike May Be Lower
Even though the multiplier seems large, the real increase in salary may be around 30% to 35%, because:
Dearness Allowance (DA) is merged into the new basic pay.
House Rent Allowance (HRA) and other benefits are recalculated based on the revised basic. This structure ensures balanced growth across pay levels rather than huge jumps for specific grades.
What Employees Should Expect Next
The final report of the 8th Pay Commission will determine the official fitment factor, pay matrix, and date of implementation. Once approved, the new pay scale will impact not only monthly salaries but also pensions and allowances. Employees should monitor official government updates and prepare for the likely changes from January 2026 onward.
