8th Pay Commission Update: Pay Panel Likely To Be Set By 2nd Or 3rd Week Of May

The terms of reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission is expected to be finalised soon amidst expectations that the Pay Panel in all likelihood be formed within next 2 or 3 weeks i.e the second and third week of May.

Updated:Apr 24, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
8th Pay Panel Set Up In 2-3 Weeks

8th Pay Panel Set Up In 2-3 Weeks

The Centre has accelerated the process of finalising the terms of reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission. According to a report by the Financial Express, the ToR will be notified in two to three weeks. The report also said the chairman and members of the panel will be named simultaneously.

8th Pay Panel: ToR likely to be notified in 2-3 weeks

8th Pay Panel: ToR likely to be notified in 2-3 weeks

FE quoting Official sources said that the 8th Pay Commission's ToR would be notified in two to three weeks. The Financial Express report said that the chairman and members of the panel would also be named simultaneously.

8th Pay Panel Set-Up Official Statement

8th Pay Panel Set-Up Official Statement

“There is substantial progress on the ToR and members to be appointed for the 8th CPC. Hopefully, these will be notified in the next 2-3 weeks,” an official said.

8th Pay Panel: One year to prepare report

8th Pay Panel: One year to prepare report

The Commission may be given at least one year to compile its report. The report would be prepared after in-depth discussions with the stakeholders, including the central government, public sector enterprises, and state governments.

8th Pay Panel: Factors considered

8th Pay Panel: Factors considered

The Central Pay Commission (CPC) is established once a decade. The pay/pension of the central government staff are revised every decade. The revision of pay/pension takes into account several factors like economic conditions, purchasing power, consumption patterns, and prices.

8th Pay Panel: Salary/pension revisions and arrears to be paid

8th Pay Panel: Salary/pension revisions and arrears to be paid

The salary/pension revisions would be done retrospectively from January 1, 2026, since the report will come close to mid-2026. The employees would receive their arrears, the Financial Express reported.

8th Pay Panel: Vacancy for posts

8th Pay Panel: Vacancy for posts

The Department of Expenditure released a circular last week to fill 35 deputation-based posts in the 8th CPC. The 7th CPC was formed on February 28, 2014. It was chaired by Justice Ashok Kumar Mathur. The CPC was given a time period of 18 months to submit its report.

