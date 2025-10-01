8th Pay Commission Update: Rs 60,000 Basic Pay May Rise to Rs 1.15 Lakh With 1.92 Fitment Factor, Minimum Pay Rs 34,560, Total Salary Over Rs 2 Lakh; Implementation Likely by 2028 With Arrears From 2026

3 / 7

The Pay Matrix introduced in the 7th Pay Commission has 18 levels and was designed to make salary calculations transparent, replacing the older, more complex grade pay system. It is based on the Dr. Wallace Aykroyd formula, which sets the minimum salary needed to cover basic needs. However, since pay commissions typically take two to three years from formation to implementation, the 8th Pay Commission may not be fully rolled out until 2028, even though it is supposed to be effective from January 2026.