8th Pay Commission Update: Will Govt Reject 2.57 Fitment Factor? Here’s Look Back At 6th & 7th Pay Panels
8th Pay Commission Update: The 8th Pay Commission is in the spotlight as talks continue around salary revisions for central government employees. A key issue is the fitment factor, with growing buzz about whether the government will stick to the old formula or make changes.
8th Pay Commission Is Officially Coming
The central government announced in January the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Once implemented, it will revise the pay, allowances, and pensions of over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners. The commission is expected to come into effect from January 1, 2026.
What Is a Fitment Factor and Why It Matters
The fitment factor determines the basic pay hike for central government employees. It multiplies the existing basic salary to arrive at the revised one. A higher factor means a higher pay hike. In the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 2.57, which raised the minimum basic salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.
What Are Employees Demanding Now?
As per media reports, The Staff Side of the National Council (JCM) which negotiates with the government is demanding a fitment factor higher than 2.57. They argue that 2.57 doesn’t meet the current cost-of-living needs and are pushing for a more generous hike in the upcoming pay revision.
What Might the Government Offer?
Speculations suggest the government might stick to a fitment factor between 2.57 and 2.86. There are concerns that the demand for a higher factor could be rejected, especially with the government focusing on fiscal discipline ahead of the 2026 implementation.
Staff Side’s Key Demands to the 8th Pay Commission
The NC JCM Staff Side submitted 15 major demands, including:
- Higher fitment factor
- Timely revision of allowances and pensions
- Inclusion of all categories like defence, paramilitary, and Gramin Dak Sevaks
- Implementation date: January 1, 2026
What Happened with the 7th Pay Commission?
In 2015, the Staff Side demanded a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, nearly 3.7 times the then-basic pay. But the commission fixed it at Rs 18,000 using the Aykroyd formula, citing affordability and past trends. The 2.57 fitment factor was applied instead of the 3.7 demanded.
A Look Back at the 6th Pay Commission
In the 6th Pay Commission, the Staff Side demanded a minimum wage of Rs 10,000. However, the commission rejected the demand and calculated the base pay at Rs 5,479. After revisions, the final minimum pay was set at Rs 7,000 — a decision that disappointed many employees at the time.
What’s Next?
The 8th Pay Commission’s Terms of Reference (ToR) are expected to be finalised soon. While employee unions continue to push for a higher fitment factor and better pay, it remains to be seen how the government will respond — and whether 2.57 will stay or be replaced.
Trending Photos