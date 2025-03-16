8th Pay Commission Update: Will Govt Restore Central Employees’ Commuted Pension After 12 Years?
Central government employees are eagerly awaiting a decision on the restoration of their commuted pension. If approved, this change could come after 12 years, bringing much-needed relief to retirees.
The long-standing demand for the restoration of commuted pensions is back in discussion. Currently, central employees get their full pension restored after 15 years, but employee organisations are urging the government to reduce this period to 12 years, reported Financial Express. With the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission, employees are hopeful that the government may take up this issue.
Why Is This Demand Gaining Attention?
After the government announced the 8th Pay Commission, employee organisations raised their voices to highlight this issue. The government is currently in the process of deciding the commission’s terms and conditions, and employees are expecting that their demand will be considered.
Employee Unions Show Resentment
Big employee unions, such as the Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers, have accused the government of ignoring their demands. They argue that the delay in addressing these issues is increasing dissatisfaction among employees and pensioners.
Nationwide Protests by Employee Unions
To pressurise the government, unions have announced demonstrations across the country. As part of this movement, gate meetings and general body meetings have been organised to bring attention to their demands.
8th Pay Commission – 6 Major Employee Demands
- Immediate establishment of the 8th Pay Commission and inclusion of employee demands. - Abolish the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). - Immediate release of Dearness Allowance (DA) stopped during COVID-19. - Reduce the commuted pension restoration period from 15 years to 12 years. - Remove the limit on compassionate appointments and fill vacant posts. - Ensure democratic functioning of organisations.
What’s Next for the Employees?
With the Pay Commission discussions underway, employees are waiting for the government’s response to their demands. The reduction of the commuted pension restoration period remains a key issue, along with other major concerns raised by employee unions.
Will the Government Respond?
As employee organisations continue to push for their demands, all eyes are now on the government’s next move. Employees and pensioners are hoping for a positive decision that will address their long-pending concerns.
