Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986068https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/8th-pay-commission-vs-7th-pay-commission-resolution-on-pension-have-these-5-key-differences-details-explained-2986068
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission VS 7th Pay Commission Resolution On Pension Have THESE 5 Key Differences; Details Explained
photoDetails

8th Pay Commission VS 7th Pay Commission Resolution On Pension Have THESE 5 Key Differences; Details Explained

8th Pay Commission Resolution On Pension: The All India Defence Employees' Federation has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding pensioners being left out of the purview of 8th CPC.

Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Follow Us

8th Central Pay Commission resolution

1/7
8th Central Pay Commission resolution

The 8th Central Pay Commission resolution, notified on November 3, 2025, has drawn criticism for allegedly excluding the benefits of central government pensioners and family pensioners from its purview. The All India Defence Employees' Federation has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flagging the concern that nearly 69 Lakh central government pensioners and family pensioners have been "kept out of the purview of 8th CPC". The association also said that the "revision of Pension is a right of the Pensioners and they cannot be discriminated."

 

Follow Us

8th Pay Vs 7th Pay Resolution

2/7
8th Pay Vs 7th Pay Resolution

The 8th Pay Commission resolution and the 7th Pay Commission resolution have a different take on the pension of employees. Let us check them.

 

Follow Us

1. No reference of pension reassessment

3/7
1. No reference of pension reassessment

There is no explicit reference to a reassessment of the current pension offered to government employees in the 8th Pay Commission resolution. However, the 8th CPC resolution states that various concerns related to pension under the National Pension System, including the Unified Pension Scheme, would be reviewed.

Follow Us

2. Review of death-cum-retirement gratuity

4/7
2. Review of death-cum-retirement gratuity

As per the ToR of 8th CPC, the commission will review the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity of employees under the National Pension System, including the Unified Pension Scheme as it makes recommendations thereon.

Follow Us

3. Review of pension

5/7
3. Review of pension

As per the ToR of 8th CPC, the commission will also review the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity and pensions of employees not borne on the National Pension System and the Unified Pension Scheme to make recommendations. 

Follow Us

4. Pension and retirement benefits

6/7
4. Pension and retirement benefits

The 7th Pay Commission resolution which was notified on February 28, 2014, explicitly required the commission to examine principles that should govern the structure of pension and other retirement benefits.

Follow Us

5. Pension covered by New Pension Scheme

7/7
5. Pension covered by New Pension Scheme

The 7th CPC resolution also mandated the review of the pension of employees who have retired before the date of effect of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, keeping in view that retirement benefits of all Central Government employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004, are covered by the New Pension Scheme.

Follow Us
8th Pay Commission7th Pay Commissionpension
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Bridal Season Looks 2025
Bridal Season Looks: Meet 7 Pan-India Beauties Flaunting Their Sensational Avatars In Lehengas and Sarees - Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday To Sreeleela
camera icon11
title
Chennai Super Kings 2026 auction
Who Will Chennai Super Kings Buy in IPL 2026? Key Players, Overseas Slots, and Auction Insights
camera icon11
title
KKR IPL 2026 auction targets
Who Will Kolkata Knight Riders Buy in IPL 2026? Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and More in Focus
camera icon6
title
rohini acharya husband
Who Is Samaresh Singh? Rohini Acharya’s Investment Banker Husband, DU Alumni, Owns Properties Worth...
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 mini auction
IPL 2026 Auction Targets: Who Will CSK, RR, KKR, GT, LSG, SRH, PBKS, RCB, DC & MI Buy?