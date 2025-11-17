8th Pay Commission VS 7th Pay Commission Resolution On Pension Have THESE 5 Key Differences; Details Explained

1 / 7

The 8th Central Pay Commission resolution, notified on November 3, 2025, has drawn criticism for allegedly excluding the benefits of central government pensioners and family pensioners from its purview. The All India Defence Employees' Federation has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flagging the concern that nearly 69 Lakh central government pensioners and family pensioners have been "kept out of the purview of 8th CPC". The association also said that the "revision of Pension is a right of the Pensioners and they cannot be discriminated."