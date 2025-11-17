8th Pay Commission VS 7th Pay Commission Resolution On Pension Have THESE 5 Key Differences; Details Explained
8th Pay Commission Resolution On Pension: The All India Defence Employees' Federation has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding pensioners being left out of the purview of 8th CPC.
The 8th Central Pay Commission resolution, notified on November 3, 2025, has drawn criticism for allegedly excluding the benefits of central government pensioners and family pensioners from its purview. The All India Defence Employees' Federation has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, flagging the concern that nearly 69 Lakh central government pensioners and family pensioners have been "kept out of the purview of 8th CPC". The association also said that the "revision of Pension is a right of the Pensioners and they cannot be discriminated."
8th Pay Vs 7th Pay Resolution
The 8th Pay Commission resolution and the 7th Pay Commission resolution have a different take on the pension of employees. Let us check them.
1. No reference of pension reassessment
There is no explicit reference to a reassessment of the current pension offered to government employees in the 8th Pay Commission resolution. However, the 8th CPC resolution states that various concerns related to pension under the National Pension System, including the Unified Pension Scheme, would be reviewed.
2. Review of death-cum-retirement gratuity
As per the ToR of 8th CPC, the commission will review the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity of employees under the National Pension System, including the Unified Pension Scheme as it makes recommendations thereon.
3. Review of pension
As per the ToR of 8th CPC, the commission will also review the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity and pensions of employees not borne on the National Pension System and the Unified Pension Scheme to make recommendations.
4. Pension and retirement benefits
The 7th Pay Commission resolution which was notified on February 28, 2014, explicitly required the commission to examine principles that should govern the structure of pension and other retirement benefits.
5. Pension covered by New Pension Scheme
The 7th CPC resolution also mandated the review of the pension of employees who have retired before the date of effect of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, keeping in view that retirement benefits of all Central Government employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004, are covered by the New Pension Scheme.
