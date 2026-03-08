Advertisement
8th Pay Commission: Want give your suggestions regarding salary, pension hike? Know why April 30 is an important date, check direct official links
8th Pay Commission: Want give your suggestions regarding salary, pension hike? Know why April 30 is an important date, check direct official links

Over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners who are eagerly waiting for implementation of salary and pension hikes under the 8ht Pay Commission have an opportunity to post their suggestions.

 

Updated:Mar 08, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
8th Pay Commission pay hike suggestions

8th Pay Commission pay hike suggestions

The 8th Central Pay Commission has invited representations from all stakeholders and their submissions would be received up to 30 April 2026.

8th Pay Commission official website

8th Pay Commission official website

The structured format for submitting memorandum is also available at the MyGov.in portal (innovateindia.mygov.in),  according to Finance Ministry. 

8th Pay Commission: suggestion submission

8th Pay Commission: suggestion submission

The Commission has requested stakeholders to make submissions on the above portal only. Paper-based copies/emails/pdfs may not be considered by the Commission.

8th Pay Commission online format

8th Pay Commission online format

The Commission has provided an online structured format for inviting memorandum/representations from associations and unions of serving employees/pensioners, organizations/institutions as well as from employees, pensioners and interested individuals on its website.

8th Pay Commission cabinet approval

8th Pay Commission cabinet approval

The 8th Pay Commission was announced by the Narendra Modi-led government on January 16, 2025. The Union Cabinet on October 28 approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. 

8th Pay Commission: 18 months deadline

8th Pay Commission: 18 months deadline

The commission has been given 18 months from that date to submit its report. The tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31 and the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026.

8th Pay Commission: Revised pay timeline

8th Pay Commission: Revised pay timeline

The Commission is still working and a decision on implementation is pending. Revised pay will start only after the Union Cabinet approves the recommendations. In the case of the 7th Pay Commission, the revised salaries and pensions were rolled out from July 2016 but employees were paid six-month arrears for the period starting from January 2016.

8th Pay Commission: Will the salaries increase?

8th Pay Commission: Will the salaries increase?

The precedent set by the previous pay panel indicates that the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are likely to come into effect retrospectively from January 2026. If the 8th Pay Panel submits its recommendations by the end of 2027 and implementation stretches to 2028, the employees are expected to get arrears as per the new pay effective from January 1, 2026.

