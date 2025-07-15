8th Pay Commission: Why Timelines Of 6th And 7th Pay Commissions Is Giving Jitters To Central Govt Employees?
8th Pay Commission: The setting of the Pay Panel is Still In Limbo. With the 3rd extension for filling up of key posts given by Department of Personnel and Training, there is a lot of curiosity among the central government. Added to that is the comparison of the 6th and the 7th pay commission timeline, which is making the wait even more anxious.
8th Pay Commission: ToR, Chairman Appointment Awaited
More than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th Pay Commission which will revise their salaries and pensions. The Staff Side has appealed to the government to issue clear guidelines on the finalized ToRs of the 8th CPC at the earliest, to dispel any ambiguity and restore confidence among the workforce. The Staff Side further requested the government to clarify that the benefits of pay fixation and revision under the 8th CPC shall also be extended to all central government pensioners, thereby removing doubts and ensuring parity and fairness in treatment.
8th Pay Commission: Timelines Of 6th, 7th CPC Giving Jitters
Despite the government's approval on January 16, 2025, the Pay Commission has not been formally constituted. The ToR and the appointment of the chairman and other important members have also not yet been completed. The anxiety of central government employee is further accentuated by the past comparisons of timelines of 6th and 7th Pay Commissions.
7th Pay Commission Vs 8th Pay Commission Delay?
The 7th CPC was announced in September 2013 and its chairman and ToR were notified in February 2014. However, since the announcement of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, the ToR of the Commission are still pending. The government has also not officially announced the appointment of the chairman and other members of the commission. This indicates a delay in the formation of the 8th CPC.
6th Pay Commission Vs 8th Pay Commission Delay?
6th Pay Commission was formed in October 2006. The report/recommendation was sent in March 2008 and it got approval in August 2008. The Implementation of 6th pay commission was from January 1, 2006 retrospectively.
8th Pay Commission: 1 January 2026 Expected Implementation
The prospects for the Commission's implementation on January 1, 2026, appear bleak. While the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ends on 31 December 2025 and the constitution of the new Commission is in limbo. Now, comparing the timeline of 6th and the 7th pay commission the central government employees and pensioners are increasingly becoming anxious since there is no official word yet on the set up of pay panel.
8th Pay Commission: 3rd Extension Of Filling Up Of 4 Posts Of Under Secretary
In its latest circular, issued on 3 July 2025, DoPT has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications till 31.07.2025. This is the third extension that DoPT has proposed, thus possibly meaning that the applications from eligible candidates for these key posts in the pay panel has yet not been received yet.
8th Pay Commission: Under Secretary Post Previous Extensions
Earlier it DoPT had proposed to fill up the 4 posts of Under Secretary (Level 11) in the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on deputation basis under the Central Staffing Scheme under D/o Expenditure. The applications were invited for the post vide circular of even number dated 22.04.2025.
8th Pay Commission: Pay, Pension Revision In Offing
The 8th Pay Commission will revise the pensions, allowances and salaries of central government employees and pensioners. It will also revise the Dearness Allowance as per inflation. The 8th Pay Commission benefits about 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel. It will also benefit around 65 lakh central government pensioners, including defence retirees.
