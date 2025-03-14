Advertisement
8th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employee Get Minimum 5 Promotion During Their Service Period?
8th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employee Get Minimum 5 Promotion During Their Service Period?

8th Central Pay Commission: Other than pay revision, allowances, pension benifits, a major discussion is going around the promotion of central government employees during their service period. If government agrees to the proposal, 

Updated:Mar 14, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
8th Central Pay Commission Pay Revision

8th Central Pay Commission Pay Revision

The central government has approved the setting up of the 8th Central Pay Commission to revise salaries for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners' allowances. In the discussion that will take place, the fitment factor, which determines the increase in salary and pension, holds primary importance. The central employees and pensioners are watching closely to see how much their salary and pension will increase.

 

Terms of reference

Terms of reference

The CPC's terms of reference (ToR) are a key focus, expected to be finalized by April 2025. The National Council - Joint Consultative Mechanism (NC-JCM) has already submitted the proposed ToR for the Commission.

Fitment factor - 2.57 or more

Fitment factor - 2.57 or more

NC-JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, in a recent conversation with a TV channel, suggested that employees receive fair pay in the light of inflation, with a fitment factor of at least 2.57 or more. Given the sharp rise in inflation in the modern era, he thinks the government shouldn't maintain the fitment factor below 2.57.

What is the expected increase in pay if the fitting factor is 2.86?

What is the expected increase in pay if the fitting factor is 2.86?

Mishra stated that NC-JCM demands a 2.86 fitting factor. In the event that the government grants this request, the minimum salary may rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480. Pensions may potentially be increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 36,000 in the future.

Will Central Govt Employee Get Minimum 5 Promotion During Their Service Period?

Will Central Govt Employee Get Minimum 5 Promotion During Their Service Period?

Reforms to the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme have been proposed. If the government agrees to this proposal, an employee may receive at least five promotions during their service period.

Dearness Allowance and Interim Relief

Dearness Allowance and Interim Relief

Central employees are demanding the inclusion of Dearness Allowance (DA) in Basic Pay, as well as interim relief until the new Pay Commission is put into place.

Increase family units

Increase family units

Mishra suggests that the 8th Pay Commission should set minimum salaries based on the consumption need of "five units" instead of three. According to him, earning workers must also care for dependent parents, as this is an ethical and legal responsibility under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2022.

