8th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employees Have To Wait For 2 Years For New Pay Scale Be Implemented? Check Reports

The government is yet to provide an official announcement regarding the formation of the date of the 8th Pay Commission. The government has not yet published the Terms of Reference for the Commission. The government has also not disclosed any details on the percentage of salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission. Although Budget 2025 included various proposals for taxpayers, it did not address the expenditures the Central government will incur in implementing the 8th Pay Commission.