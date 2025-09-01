8th Pay Commission: Will CGHS Scheme Be Replaced By A New Healthcare Scheme? What Was Suggested In 7th CPC For Central Govt Employees?

Advertisement
Will the 8th Pay Commission, make recommendation regarding the existing CGHS and replace the same with a new healthcare scheme for central government employees? Check what was recommended by the previous Pay Commissions. 

Updated:Sep 01, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
CGHS Scheme: Will 8th Pay Commission Replace It With Another Healthcare Scheme?

Will the 8th Pay Commission, similar to other past pay commissions make recommendation regarding the existing CGHS with a new healthcare scheme for central government employees?  Though the 8th Pay panel is yet to be set up, here is all you need to know what was recommended by the past CPCs --7th Pay Commission and 6th Pay Commission.

A report in the Financial Express said that three pay commissions in the past have recommended for the introduction of a new healthcare scheme thereby phasing out CGHS for central government employees and pensioners. 

 

The reason behind recommendation of phasing out or substituting CGHS scheme was due to its limited reach.

The 6th Pay Commission had also recommended an optional healthcare scheme, giving the scope for voluntary joining to the central government employees and pensioners at a fixed contribution.

 

The 7th Pay Commission, while advocating for a stronger healthcare scheme, had said that CS(MA) or ECHS should have empaneled hospitals under CGHS to bring cashless treatment into the ambit. 

 

Central Government Health Scheme has been providing comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme since the last six decades . CGHS caters to the healthcare needs of eligible beneficiaries covering model Health care facility provider for Central Government employees & Pensioners.

 

As per government data, presently approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries are covered by CGHS in 80 cities all over India. CGHS provides health care through following systems of Medicine: Allopathic Homoeopathic Indian system of medicine Ayurveda Unani Siddha and Yoga

