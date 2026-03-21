8th Pay Commission: Will DA formula change? Here’s how salaries and pensions may be impacted

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The 8th Pay Commission is expected to significantly impact government salaries and pensions, with Dearness Allowance (DA) playing a central role. While there is no official confirmation of a change in the DA calculation formula, it may be reviewed to better reflect inflation. DA is likely to reach around 60 percent before being merged into basic pay and reset. The final salary hike will largely depend on the fitment factor, which could substantially increase pay levels. Pensioners will also benefit through Dearness Relief adjustments. However, the exact changes will only be clear after government approval of the commission’s recommendations.