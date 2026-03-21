8th Pay Commission: Will DA formula change? Here’s how salaries and pensions may be impacted
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to significantly impact government salaries and pensions, with Dearness Allowance (DA) playing a central role. While there is no official confirmation of a change in the DA calculation formula, it may be reviewed to better reflect inflation. DA is likely to reach around 60 percent before being merged into basic pay and reset. The final salary hike will largely depend on the fitment factor, which could substantially increase pay levels. Pensioners will also benefit through Dearness Relief adjustments. However, the exact changes will only be clear after government approval of the commission’s recommendations.
Why DA Formula Matters in Salary Revision
Dearness Allowance (DA) is a crucial component of government salaries and pensions, designed to offset inflation. It is revised twice a year based on inflation data, primarily using the Consumer Price Index. Any change in its formula can significantly alter take-home pay and pension payouts.
Will the DA Calculation Formula Change?
As of now, there is no official confirmation that the DA formula will be altered under the 8th Pay Commission. However, discussions are ongoing, and experts believe that the government may review the formula to better reflect current inflation trends and economic conditions.
DA Likely to Reset After Pay Commission Implementation
Historically, whenever a new pay commission is implemented, the existing DA is merged into the basic pay, and the DA rate is reset to zero. This means employees may initially see a reset in DA, followed by gradual increases as inflation rises again.
DA Could Touch Around 60% Before Reset
Before the 8th Pay Commission comes into effect, DA is expected to reach around 60 percent of basic pay in 2026, based on current inflation trends. This high DA level increases the base for salary revision once merged into basic pay.
Impact on Salaries: Fitment Factor Plays Key Role
The biggest driver of salary hikes will be the fitment factor, which multiplies the existing basic pay to calculate new salaries. Estimates suggest it could range between 1.9 and 2.8, potentially doubling entry-level salaries from Rs 18,000 to around Rs 36,000 or more.
What It Means for Pensioners
Pensioners will also benefit as Dearness Relief (DR) follows the same logic as DA. Once the new pay structure is implemented, pensions are likely to increase significantly, with arrears possible if implementation is delayed but applied retrospectively.
Final Outcome Depends on Government Approval
While expectations of higher salaries and pensions are strong, final decisions on DA formula, fitment factor, and pay structure will only be clear after the commission submits its report and the government approves it. The process may take time, but benefits are expected to be effective from January 2026, often with arrears.
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