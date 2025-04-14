Advertisement
NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: Will Govt Replace CGHS With A New Healthcare Scheme For Central Govt Employees? What Did Previous Pay Commissions Suggest?
8th Pay Commission: Will Govt Replace CGHS With A New Healthcare Scheme For Central Govt Employees? What Did Previous Pay Commissions Suggest?

Will the 8th Pay Commission, similar to other past pay commissions make recommendation regarding the existing CGHS with a new healthcare scheme for central government employees? Check what was recommended by the previous Pay Commissions. 

Updated:Apr 14, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
1/9

About 36.57 lakh central government employees and 33.91 lakh pensioners are eagerly waiting to hear about the updates on formation of 8th Central Pay Commission which will benefit them financially. The proposed day of implementation is January 1, 2026. 

 

2/9

Ever since the announcement on the formation of 8th CPC was made, a lot of speculations have started doing the rounds on expected salary revision, HRA, allowance and other perks that will be recommended by the 8th Pay Commission. One such buzz around the formation of 8th Pay Commission is the latter's expected recommendation on healthcare system --particularly CGHS scheme.

 

3/9

Will the 8th Pay Commission, similar to other past pay commissions make recommendation regarding the existing CGHS with a new healthcare scheme for central government employees?  Though the 8th Pay panel is yet to be set up, here is all you need to know what was recommended by the past CPCs.

4/9

A report in the Financial Express said that three pay commissions in the past have recommended for the introduction of a new healthcare scheme thereby phasing out CGHS for central government employees and pensioners. 

 

5/9

The reason behind recommendation of phasing out or substituting CGHS scheme was due to its limited reach.

6/9

The 6th Pay Commission had also recommended an optional healthcare scheme, giving the scope for voluntary joining to the central government employees and pensioners at a fixed contribution.

 

7/9

The 7th Pay Commission, while advocating for a stronger healthcare scheme, had said that CS(MA) or ECHS should have empaneled hospitals under CGHS to bring cashless treatment into the ambit. 

 

8/9

Central Government Health Scheme has been providing comprehensive medical care to the Central Government employees and pensioners enrolled under the scheme since the last six decades . CGHS caters to the healthcare needs of eligible beneficiaries covering model Health care facility provider for Central Government employees & Pensioners.

 

9/9

As per government data, presently approximately 42 lakh beneficiaries are covered by CGHS in 80 cities all over India. CGHS provides health care through following systems of Medicine: Allopathic Homoeopathic Indian system of medicine Ayurveda Unani Siddha and Yoga

