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NewsPhotos8th Pay Commission: Will govt set up separate and institutional Pay Revision Committee for employees below board level in CPSE?
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8th Pay Commission: Will govt set up separate and institutional Pay Revision Committee for employees below board level in CPSE?

The 8th CPC is touted to come into effect on January 1, 2026, once the recommendations are through. While the 8th Pay Commission has been formally constituted, its recommendations are still in progress.

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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The Centre has said that no proposal is currently being considered to set up a separate institutional Pay Revision Committee (PRC) for non-executive employees and officers below Board level working in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

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In response to a question raised by Parliament Member Laxmikant Pappu Nishad, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State of Finance, told Lok Sabha in a written reply on March 9 that there is no proposal being considered for setting up a separate and institutional Pay Revision Committee.

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The Parliament Member questioned the Centre on whether the government was considering setting up a separate and institutional Pay Revision Committee along the lines of the 8th Central Pay Commission for about 8 lakh non-executive employees and officers below the board level working in Central Public Sector Undertakings to revise their salaries with effect from 2027, similar to that of PSU officers.

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The Parliament Member also asked whether the government acknowledges the pay or wage revision process, the formula for bonus or PRP, the percentage of allowances and perks and the pattern of profit sharing for officers and staff in CPSUs to revise their salaries which vary greatly and are inconsistent from CPSU to CPSU, thereby going against the principle of equal pay for equal work.

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In response, Pankaj Chaudhary said that there is no proposal under consideration for setting up a separate and institutional Pay Revision Committee for non-executive employees and officers below Board level working in Central Public Sector Enterprises.

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Chaudhary added that variations in pay, allowances and incentives across CPSEs reflect differences in financial capacity and performance. The government issues periodic uniform guidelines to ensure transparency, affordability and broad parity while preserving the functional autonomy of CPSEs, he said.

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Why is 8th CPC important for employees?

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Why is 8th CPC important for employees?

The 8th CPC is a high-level panel charged with examining and recommending revisions on how central government employees are compensated, specifically basic pay, allowances and pension benefits. For millions of central government employees and pensioners, the commission’s findings might result in a significant increase in take-home pay and post-retirement benefits.

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