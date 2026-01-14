8th Pay Commission: Will Pay Hike Automatically Take Effect From 1 January 2026? Explained

7 / 9

Many employees are expecting to start receiving new salaries and pensions from 1 January 2026. However, it is important to note that although the government has approved the ToR for the 8th Pay Commission but its recommendations are yet to be submitted or implemented. A Pay Commission is considered operational only after the commission submits its recommendations, the government formally accepts them and an official notification is published in the Gazette. In the case of the 8th Pay Commission, these stages have not been completed so far. Hence an official cut off date as 1 January 2026 can not be loosely used.