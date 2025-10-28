8th Pay Commission: Will Pay Panel Be Set Up Next Week Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections? Key Points Central Govt Employees Should Know
8th Pay Commission Latest Update: As millions of central government employees are waiting for the pay panel to be set up, media reports have cited that it may become a reality next week, ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly Elections.
8th Pay Commission Cabinet Approval
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in January this year. Accordingly, the 8th Pay Commission will come into effect from January 1, 2026. Although the government has announced the formation of the 8th CPC, its chairman has not been appointed and the Terms of Reference (ToR) have not been finalised.
8th Pay Commission Panel Formation
Meanwhile, as per a report in the Financial Express, the government is expected to form the 8th Pay Commission Panel next week ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.
8th Pay Commission ToR, Chairman Appointment
FE has reported that the government has finalised the terms of reference (ToR), along with the chairman and members of the Commission, that will look after recommendations regarding pay and pension revision for central government staff.
8th Pay Commission Pay Revision
Over than 1.2 crore central government employees and pensioners are eagerly awaiting the formation of the 8th CPC which will revise their salaries and pensions.
How much will pay increase be in 8th pay commission?
The 8th Pay Commission is likely to significantly increase the salaries and pensions of the central government employees by 30-34 percent. According to experts, the 7th Pay Commission had implemented a modest salary hike of 14 percent. So, it is expected that the 8th Pay Commission will announce a hike of 30-34 percent for salaries and pensions.
How much will be the increase in fitment factors?
The fitment factor is a multiplier used to revise the basic salary of government employees. According to experts, the fitment factor could be set between 1.83 and 2.46. Based on back-of-the-envelope calculations, depending on the salary growth seen over different pay commissions, the range of fitment factors that the government could be looking at lies between 1.83 and 2.46, experts said.
How much will DA and DR hike?
Recently, the Union Cabinet approved increasing the dearness allowance and dearness relief for central government employees and pensioners. The DA and DR hike are effective from 01 July 2025 representing an increase of 3 percent over the existing rate of 55 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension to compensate against price rise, said a Cabinet note. The hike will benefit the 8th Pay Commission employees by directly increasing their monthly income.
How much rise is expected in minimum basic pension?
According to reports, the minimum basic pension could increase from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,000 per month under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. A rise in the minimum basic pension will give pensioners greater financial stability.
Will full pension eligibility be reduced to 12 years of service?
It is an old demand of employee unions that the period for restoration of the commuted part of the pension should be reduced from 15 years to 12 years. If the 8th Pay Commission makes any recommendation in this direction, then it would allow employees to qualify for full pension sooner.
When will 8th Pay Commission be implemented?
The 8th Pay Commission will come into effect on January 1, 2026. The commission will hold deliberations with various stakeholders and then submit its report on the fitment factor and other modalities for the revision of salaries and pensions for employees and retirees. More than one crore central government employees and pensioners are looking forward to the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, which will revise their basic pay, allowances and pension.
