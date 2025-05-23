Advertisement
A Month Has 30, 31, 28 Days --Why Does Your Gross Salary Remain The Same Every Month? How Is Salary Arrear Calculated? EXPLAINED
A Month Has 30, 31, 28 Days --Why Does Your Gross Salary Remain The Same Every Month? How Is Salary Arrear Calculated? EXPLAINED

Why does your monthly gross salary remain same even if a month has 30, 31, 28 days? Here is all about the salary and arrear calculation.

 

Updated:May 23, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
Salary Calculation Formula

Salary Calculation Formula

After a full month's hard work, pay day is something that every salaried individual looks forward to. But have you noticed that your gross monthly salary remains the same throughout the year? What is the reason behind it? 

 

How Is Your Monthly Salary Calculated

How Is Your Monthly Salary Calculated

Companies in India mostly pay annual salaries as CTC (Cost to Company). CTC of a salaried employee includes the total amount a company spends on him/her annually that covers benefits, perks and other expenses.

 

Salary, Arrear Calculation

Salary, Arrear Calculation

How does the monthly gross pay of individual salaried class remain the same despite 30-day, 31-day, 28-day month? And if company has to pay you arrear for a day or more how is that calculated? This and more, explained below.

 

Annual CTC calculation

Annual CTC calculation

Your gross salary will remain the same on 28-day month, 30-day month and 31-day month. Typically organisations in India allocate the per annum package into monthly gross CTC in 12 instalments. The salary though calculated monthly, is not specific to number of days in a month. 

 

Annual CTC Per Month Division

Annual CTC Per Month Division

Organisations that pay by the month follow the 12-month equated pay pattern. This is the reason why there is no difference in pay over the months. It does not matter if the month has 28 days or 31 days. Let's assume your annual gross salary is Rs 12,000. In that case you will get a monthly salary of Rs 1000 every month.

 

Gross Salary calculation formula

Gross Salary calculation formula

But if you remain absent for a day or more, and your salary for that particular month has to be counted. The salary calculation formula will be based on the number of the days of that particular month divided by your monthly salary.

 

Monthly Gross Salary calculation formula

Monthly Gross Salary calculation formula

For eg you are absent for a day, and the company has to deduct your 1 day salary. The formula in this case will be: Rs 1000/number of days for the month. If the month is February, the deduction will be Rs 1000/28; If the month is March the deduction will be Rs 1000/31; If the month is April the deduction will be Rs 1000/30.

 

Arrear calculation formula

Arrear calculation formula

Arrear for your salary will also be given on the above formula. If the month is February, the arrear for 1 day in February will be Rs 1000/28; If the month is March the deduction will be Rs 1000/31; If the month is April the deduction will be Rs 1000/30.

 

Salary Pattern For Organisations

Salary Pattern For Organisations

However, there could be difference in companies salary pattern if it pays on hourly or daily basis. In that case a gross monthly salary calculation will not be considered.

 

