A White House At Top Of 400-Feet Tower...THIS $20 Million Penthouse Is Surrounded By Grassy Lawn, Has Swimming Pool, Is Owned By....
This luxurious penthouse, located 400 feet above the ground on Bengaluru's Kingfisher Tower, offers stunning city views. Built by Vijay Mallya, the White House-inspired home features lavish amenities, including a swimming pool and private helipad. Despite its grandeur, Mallya never had the chance to live in it.
A Dream Penthouse in the Sky
This stunning two-story bungalow is located 400 feet above the ground on the roof of a 34-story building in Bengaluru. Offering breathtaking 360-degree views of the city and sky, it’s the ultimate in luxurious living.
Vijay Mallya’s Lavish Home
Located at the top of the Kingfisher Tower in UB City, Bengaluru, this “White House” belongs to fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. Spread across 4.5 acres, the bungalow is built high above the ground with all the grandeur he could dream of.
The Kingfisher Tower
Vijay Mallya designed this building for himself, making it his personal residence. The 33-story tower contains 81 apartments, with the luxurious penthouse at the very top — built as Mallya’s private retreat.
A Massive 40,000 Square-Foot Penthouse
At the top of the skyscraper, the penthouse stretches across 40,000 square feet. Its white color and luxurious design have earned it comparisons to the White House, making it one of the most extravagant homes in the city.
Stunning 360-Degree Views
From this penthouse, you get a spectacular 360-degree view of the entire city. Whether it's the city lights at night or the clear blue sky during the day, the views are nothing short of breathtaking.
Impressive Amenities
This sky-high home is equipped with a swimming pool, private helipad, Mallya’s personal lobby, a home office, and even a private elevator to access the penthouse — offering everything needed for a lavish lifestyle.
Priceless Luxury
With apartments that spread across 8,000 square feet and starting at Rs 20 crore each, the Kingfisher Tower penthouses redefine luxury in Bengaluru. Despite the splendor, Vijay Mallya never had the chance to live in this dream home.
(Images credit: @Dhruv_tr108/X)
Trending Photos