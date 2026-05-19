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NewsPhotosAadhaar card latest rule 2026: Deadline for free update extended once again; check required documents and online process
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Aadhaar card latest rule 2026: Deadline for free update extended once again; check required documents and online process

UIDAI has said that based on the positive response from the Aadhaar number holders, it has been decided to extend the facility for one more year from 15 June 2026 to 14 June 2027.

 

Updated:May 19, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Aadhaar update for free

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Aadhaar update for free

Aadhaar Card Update latest rule 2026: In a significant relief to Aadhaar holders across the country, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for free updates of Aadhaar by a year. In an Office Memorandum, UIDAI has said that details related to Aadhaar can be updated for fee till 14 June 2027. 

 

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Aadhaar information

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Aadhaar information

The details that can be updated are crucial Aadhaar information such as address, mobile number, or other personal details through the myAadhaar portal for free.

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Aadhaar card update previous deadline

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Aadhaar card update previous deadline

Earlier, the Aadhaar card update for free was set to expire on 15 June 2026. It must be noted that this free service is exclusively available on the myAadhaar portal. 

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Aadhaar Card Update Fee

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Aadhaar Card Update Fee

Once the free update period concludes, individuals will need to pay a fee of Rs 50 for document updates at Aadhaar centers. 

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How To Update Aadhaar Online For Free?

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How To Update Aadhaar Online For Free?

Step 1: Visit the myAadhaar portal and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, then click ‘Send OTP’.

Step 3: Enter the OTP, click ‘Login’, and select the ‘Document Update’ button.

Step 4: Read the guidelines carefully and click ‘Next’.

Step 5: Verify your details, check the verification box, and click ‘Next’.

Step 6: Upload required documents like proof of identity and proof of address, click ‘Submit’, and track the update status using the Service Request Number (SRN) sent to your email. 

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Aadhaar Card Update Online For Free: Required Documents

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Aadhaar Card Update Online For Free: Required Documents

To update your Aadhaar card, certain documents are required for verification. These include a Passport and Voter ID as identity proofs, a Ration Card and Domicile Certificate as address proofs, and a Bank Passbook for financial verification.

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Aadhaar cardAADHAARUIDAI
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