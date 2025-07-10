Aadhaar e-KYC Biometric Authentication For RD, PPF; Now Open, Manage Accounts At Post Offices
Aadhaar-based e-KYC authentication has been implemented throughout India Post for Recurring Deposit (RD) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) schemes. Now use it to open and manage accounts at post office.
Aadhaar-Based e-KYC
The Department of Posts has added the Recurring Deposit (RD) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) schemes to its list of Aadhaar-based e-KYC biometric authentication services. Depositors can now open RD and PPF accounts and conduct transactions without pay-in slips or withdrawal vouchers.
Aadhaar-Based e-KYC For Small Savings
Earlier, this digital tool was exclusive to a few small savings schemes such as the Kisan Vikas Patra, National Savings Certificate, Monthly Income Scheme and Time Deposit.
Aadhaar-Based e-KYC India Post
Aadhaar-based e-KYC authentication has been implemented throughout India Post for a wider range of small savings products starting from April 23, 2025. This comes after an earlier introduction on January 6, 2025, that used Aadhaar-based authentication to onboard new customers into Post Office Savings Accounts.
Opening RD, PPF Scheme Accounts
Aadhaar E-KYC Biometric For RD And PPF The SB Order of July 7, 2025, states that all CBS-enabled post offices can now use Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC to access the following services under RD and PPF accounts:Acceptance of deposits in RD and PPF accounts
Opening of RD loan and PPF loan accounts Disbursement of RD loan and PPF loans amount, irrespective of the amount Withdrawal from PPF accounts irrespective of the limit of the amount Repayment of loan in RD and PPF accounts
More Aadhaar Biometric Services Soon
The Department will soon expand biometric-based e-KYC functionality to cover the following: Account closure Change of nomination Transfers of account
Masked Aadhaar For Security
For any e-KYC-based transactions, AOF, or any other form collected from the customer, the Aadhaar number must be provided in a masked form (xxxx-xxxx-__). Postmaster should make sure that the first eight digits of the Aadhaar number are masked using a black ink pen or sketch if any document has the unmasked Aadhaar. "All the post offices and CBS-CPCs should ensure that the Aadhaar Number is masked in all the existing documents like AOF, KYC Form etc. containing the Aadhaar Number including the copy of the Aadhaar obtained," the Department’s order stated.
Working Of Aadhaar-Based RD, PPF Account
The PA will collect the biometric data of the depositor to gain permission to use their Aadhaar. Once all the data entry is complete, a second biometric of the depositor will be obtained for authenticating the transaction.
RD, PPF A/c Using Aadhaar Authentication
Pay-in-slip or withdrawal vouchers will not be collected for any credit or debit in RD, PPF, RD Loan and PPF Loan accounts. When opening RD and PPF accounts using Aadhaar authentication, the amount entered by the depositor in the Account Opening Form will be considered the initial deposit in the RD and PPF accounts. If money is being transferred from a PO Savings Account, the debit account must be a Single or Joint B type account of the depositor. No SB-7 form is required in this case due to biometric verification.
