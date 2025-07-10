Aadhaar e-KYC Biometric Authentication For RD, PPF; Now Open, Manage Accounts At Post Offices

4 / 8

Aadhaar E-KYC Biometric For RD And PPF The SB Order of July 7, 2025, states that all CBS-enabled post offices can now use Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC to access the following services under RD and PPF accounts:Acceptance of deposits in RD and PPF accounts

Opening of RD loan and PPF loan accounts Disbursement of RD loan and PPF loans amount, irrespective of the amount Withdrawal from PPF accounts irrespective of the limit of the amount Repayment of loan in RD and PPF accounts