Advance Tax Due December 15: 7 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid To Escape Penalties
Advance tax for FY 2025–26 is due by December 15 for taxpayers with net tax liability above Rs 10,000. Common mistakes include ignoring interest or dividend income, applying wrong tax rates on capital gains, forgetting TDS credits, choosing the wrong tax regime, failing to revise income estimates, underestimating interest penalties, and making challan errors. Careful calculation helps avoid penalties.
Advance Tax Deadline & Who Must Pay
The third instalment of advance tax for FY 2025–26 is due on December 15. Any taxpayer whose estimated tax liability is Rs 10,000 or more after adjusting TDS/TCS is required to pay advance tax. Failure to do so attracts interest and penalties under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income-tax Act. Resident senior citizens aged 60 and above are exempt only if they do not earn business or professional income.
Ignoring Interest, Dividend & Accrued Income
One of the most common mistakes is not accounting for interest income from fixed deposits, recurring deposits, bonds, or savings accounts. Such income is taxable on an accrual basis, not when it is credited. Dividends, unless exempt, must also be included while estimating advance tax.
Wrong Tax Rates on Special Income
Taxpayers often apply regular slab rates to income that is taxed at special rates, such as:
Short-term capital gains
Long-term capital gains
Lottery or betting income
Virtual digital assets
Using incorrect rates can lead to underpayment and interest liability.
Forgetting TDS/TCS & Regime Choice
While calculating advance tax, many people forget to subtract TDS or TCS already deducted. This can result in overpaying tax. Additionally, taxpayers must ensure they calculate tax based on the correct tax regime (old or new) and include eligible deductions, rebates (like Section 87A), and reliefs.
Not Revising Income Estimates
Income often changes during the year due to bonuses, salary hikes, capital gains, or business fluctuations. Advance tax calculations should be revised every quarter. Relying on initial estimates can cause shortfalls in later instalments.
Underestimating Interest & Penalties
Missing or underpaying advance tax instalments attracts interest under:
Section 234C for shortfall in instalments
Section 234B if 90 percent of total tax is not paid by year-end
Even small delays can compound into significant interest costs.
Challan Errors & One-Time Income Oversight
Mistakes while filling the tax challan—such as entering the wrong PAN, assessment year, or selecting the wrong tax type—can prevent proper credit of payment. Taxpayers also tend to forget one-time or windfall incomes like property sales or sudden capital gains, which must be included in advance tax calculations.
