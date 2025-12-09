Advance Tax Due December 15: 7 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid To Escape Penalties

1 / 7

The third instalment of advance tax for FY 2025–26 is due on December 15. Any taxpayer whose estimated tax liability is Rs 10,000 or more after adjusting TDS/TCS is required to pay advance tax. Failure to do so attracts interest and penalties under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income-tax Act. Resident senior citizens aged 60 and above are exempt only if they do not earn business or professional income.