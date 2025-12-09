Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2994068https://zeenews.india.com/photos/business/advance-tax-due-december-15-7-common-mistakes-taxpayers-must-avoid-to-escape-penalties-2994068
NewsPhotosAdvance Tax Due December 15: 7 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid To Escape Penalties
photoDetails

Advance Tax Due December 15: 7 Common Mistakes Taxpayers Must Avoid To Escape Penalties

Advance tax for FY 2025–26 is due by December 15 for taxpayers with net tax liability above Rs 10,000. Common mistakes include ignoring interest or dividend income, applying wrong tax rates on capital gains, forgetting TDS credits, choosing the wrong tax regime, failing to revise income estimates, underestimating interest penalties, and making challan errors. Careful calculation helps avoid penalties.

 

Updated:Dec 09, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Advance Tax Deadline & Who Must Pay

1/7
Advance Tax Deadline & Who Must Pay

The third instalment of advance tax for FY 2025–26 is due on December 15. Any taxpayer whose estimated tax liability is Rs 10,000 or more after adjusting TDS/TCS is required to pay advance tax. Failure to do so attracts interest and penalties under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income-tax Act. Resident senior citizens aged 60 and above are exempt only if they do not earn business or professional income.

 

Follow Us

Ignoring Interest, Dividend & Accrued Income

2/7
Ignoring Interest, Dividend & Accrued Income

One of the most common mistakes is not accounting for interest income from fixed deposits, recurring deposits, bonds, or savings accounts. Such income is taxable on an accrual basis, not when it is credited. Dividends, unless exempt, must also be included while estimating advance tax.

 

Follow Us

Wrong Tax Rates on Special Income

3/7
Wrong Tax Rates on Special Income

Taxpayers often apply regular slab rates to income that is taxed at special rates, such as:

Short-term capital gains

Long-term capital gains

Lottery or betting income

Virtual digital assets

Using incorrect rates can lead to underpayment and interest liability.

Follow Us

Forgetting TDS/TCS & Regime Choice

4/7
Forgetting TDS/TCS & Regime Choice

While calculating advance tax, many people forget to subtract TDS or TCS already deducted. This can result in overpaying tax. Additionally, taxpayers must ensure they calculate tax based on the correct tax regime (old or new) and include eligible deductions, rebates (like Section 87A), and reliefs.

 

Follow Us

Not Revising Income Estimates

5/7
Not Revising Income Estimates

Income often changes during the year due to bonuses, salary hikes, capital gains, or business fluctuations. Advance tax calculations should be revised every quarter. Relying on initial estimates can cause shortfalls in later instalments.

 

Follow Us

Underestimating Interest & Penalties

6/7
Underestimating Interest & Penalties

Missing or underpaying advance tax instalments attracts interest under:

Section 234C for shortfall in instalments

Section 234B if 90 percent of total tax is not paid by year-end

Even small delays can compound into significant interest costs.

Follow Us

Challan Errors & One-Time Income Oversight

7/7
Challan Errors & One-Time Income Oversight

Mistakes while filling the tax challan—such as entering the wrong PAN, assessment year, or selecting the wrong tax type—can prevent proper credit of payment. Taxpayers also tend to forget one-time or windfall incomes like property sales or sudden capital gains, which must be included in advance tax calculations.

Follow Us
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is The 4-Time F1 Champion? Inside The Multi-Million Dollar Life Of Racing’s Biggest Superstar
camera icon8
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: From Ban On Pakistani Artists To Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Wedding Cancellation — Bollywood’s Biggest Controversies
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
India’s Top 5 ODI Run-Scorers In 2025: Virat Kohli Leads, Rohit Sharma At... - Check Full List
camera icon20
title
Lando Norris girlfriend
Inside Lando Norris’ Relationship With Magui Corceiro: Why F1 Drivers Are Clashing With McLaren Champion’s Girlfriend
camera icon10
title
Technology
Did You Know What Happens If You Don’t Change Your Wi-Fi Password For Years? 10 Shocking Facts Inside